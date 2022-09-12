Director PN claims to be satisfied with the behavior of the agents

The director general of the National Police, Eduardo Alberto Then, assured this Sunday that he is satisfied with the progress made in the reform process and observe the improvements in the actions of the personnel under his command.

“It fills us with great satisfaction to see that the population tells us that the agents who are on the streets comply with the protocols of boarding,” said Alberto Then.

Speaking before dozens of senior, subordinate and enlisted officers, the Director General of the Police said that “we are working tirelessly” to comply with the guidelines issued by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, aimed at serving citizens with strict adherence to the Constitution, the laws and respect for human rights.

He further added that “every day there is a positive change in the behavior of the police, which translates into better citizen service”urging all staff to “continue to comply” with the protocols and get closer to the population.

During the meeting with the agents, the Inspector General of the Police, General Pedro Cordero Ubrí; the director of Human Resources, Máximo Ramírez de Óleo; and Colonels Inocencio Segura Alcántara, Director of Planning and Development, as well as Damian Félix Mora, Director of Central Intelligence (Dintel).