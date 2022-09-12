News

Director PN claims to be satisfied with the behavior of the agents

Photo of Zach Zach11 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

The director general of the National Police, Eduardo Alberto Then, assured this Sunday that he is satisfied with the progress made in the reform process and observe the improvements in the actions of the personnel under his command.

It fills us with great satisfaction to see that the population tells us that the agents who are on the streets comply with the protocols of boarding,” said Alberto Then.

Speaking before dozens of senior, subordinate and enlisted officers, the Director General of the Police said that “we are working tirelessly” to comply with the guidelines issued by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, aimed at serving citizens with strict adherence to the Constitution, the laws and respect for human rights.

He further added that “every day there is a positive change in the behavior of the police, which translates into better citizen service”urging all staff to “continue to comply” with the protocols and get closer to the population.

During the meeting with the agents, the Inspector General of the Police, General Pedro Cordero Ubrí; the director of Human Resources, Máximo Ramírez de Óleo; and Colonels Inocencio Segura Alcántara, Director of Planning and Development, as well as Damian Félix Mora, Director of Central Intelligence (Dintel).

}); fbq('track', 'PageView');

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach11 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Related Articles

How to obtain a temporary work visa for the United States?

44 mins ago

King Carlos III goes viral on social networks for a derogatory gesture during his proclamation

55 mins ago

Are you an immigrant in Florida? Learn how to apply for a driver’s license

1 hour ago

Ted Cruz exposes something fundamental about Donald Trump and 2024 (analysis)

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button