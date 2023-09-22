Director teases Doctor Strange’s ‘dark side’ ahead of MCU return

The director behind one of the MCU’s latest blockbuster movies teased a teaser “dark side” For Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

Despite its moderate critical reception, it’s hard to argue with Sam Raimi Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Stephen Strange and Marvel didn’t try to capture the sinister side of magic.

Raimi’s horror background was not only on full display, but doctor strange The sequel delved into darker themes such as how far a hero can be pushed before the beginning.

This horrific story environment was seen everywhere doctor strange 2Strange is present in both himself and the film’s villain, the Scarlet Witch (played by Elizabeth Olsen).

Doctor Strange has a dark side

Miracle

as part of The Art of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness art book, doctor strange 2 Director Sam Raimi dropped hints ahead of Cumberbatch’s MCU return about the titular hero’s dark side and why it makes him great.

Raimi commented while discussing his 2022 MCU film “(Doctor Strange’s) connection to the dark side” An important part of a character’s appeal.

I have added, “(Weird) is a good person, but he has his own psychological problems:”

“He is a good person, but he has his own psychological problems. He can be a little selfish, a little egoistic, boastful at times. And this prevents him from being an innocent good man. He struggles with his dark side, and he ventures into the supernatural in a way that some other magicians who are fighting for good think is unethical.

The veteran filmmaker said it all comes down to the character “An interesting edge.” he is one “The character is at war with himself.” Which, according to Raimi, makes him “Very relevant” As a hero:

“There is a huge conflict inherent with the character. I think of him as a character at war with himself, which we all are. And so he’s very relatable in that way, even though he’s a superhero. We find Doctor Strange at the beginning of our film as a man who has not only come through the mastery of magic, but who is now dealing with the consequences of a life devoted to his craft at the peak of his personal life.

The director said that, because of this conflict, variety of madness found strange “isolated” And “a bit sad:”

“So I think he’s lonely and a little troubled and hasn’t yet come to terms with the things that have separated him from the people he loves, like his ego. I think that It has isolated him and made him a little sad. His debut in this film starts from here. And during this journey, he will find a way to open up and become a little more enlightened as a human being.

Where will Doctor Strange go next?

After shocking ups and downs variety of madness, It remains to be seen where this hero will go next, and how he will address it “collision” Within him.

The 2022 blockbuster film ends when its titular hero opens his third eye and heads off to places unknown with the mysterious Clea (played by Charlize Theron).

It will be interesting to see whether this ‘darkness’ brought by Sam Raimi will continue to be a part of the Doctor Strange formula going forward.

one of the main pillars of variety of madness Was “Embracing the darkness,” According to author Michael Waldron.

This could potentially come from Marvel as an integral part of the focus on the character, and could be a sign of something the studio wants to continue to embrace.

doctor strange 3 This has not been confirmed yet by Marvel Studios, but fans should expect The Avengers “dark side” To remain focused long into the future.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Now available on Disney+.