Director’s Cut, Hideo Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa respond to the fans – Nerd4.life

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will soon make its debut also on PC, and to celebrate the launch of the game the game director Hideo Kojima and the art director Yoji Shinkawa will participate in a question and answer session with fans.

Available March 30 on Steam, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will also bring the Windows i platform improvements ei extra content so far the exclusive prerogative of the owners of PS5.

“As many of you already know, for DEATH STRANDING the bonds and sharing are of fundamental importance, and that’s why we want to celebrate with a session of Questions and answers with the community, in the company of the videogame creator, Hideo Kojima, and the artistic director, Yoji Shinkawa “, reads the post of the global community manager.

“This occasion is an incredible opportunity for our players, who will be able to ask the hottest questions to Hideo Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa, two true icons of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS who do not need any introduction. Would you like to participate?”

“From today until March 11, our community will be able to ask any question related to DEATH STRANDING to both Hideo Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa, right here on Steam. Questions will come randomly selected and the responses from Hideo Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa will be shared later this month on our major social channels. Stay tuned!”

In the post it is specified that Kojima and Shinkawa will answer only and exclusively to questions related to Death Strandingtherefore unfortunately there will be no way to steal information on the next project of the famous Japanese game director.