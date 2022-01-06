Director’s Cut on PS5 in 2022, according to Tom Henderson – Nerd4.life

There is also The Last of Us 2: Director’s Cut on PS5 arriving in the course of 2022, again according to the insider / journalist Tom Henderson who recently reported various details on the possible upcoming projects from Naughty Dog this year, also referring to the revised and corrected version of The Last of Us 2 with probable next gen upgrade.

According to the new trend now established for Sony games, even The Last of Us 2 should therefore receive its own Director’s Cut, or the operation that led other games to receive thenext gen upgrades and new content in order to relaunch the title with a new form. According to Tom Henderson, who also spoke of The Last of Us Remake and Factions arriving in 2022, such an operation would be particularly profitable at the launch of the TV series of The Last of Us, in production at HBO.

“I think the overall goal is to take advantage of the hype surrounding the HBO show as well, so we’ll see what happens,” explained Henderson, who also added another possible motivation for including this further project on PS5 and PS4: “To be honest, Sony’s third and fourth quarter of 2022 looks a bit empty at the moment, so we’ll see!”

According to Henderson, the launch of The Last of Us 2: Director’s Cut close to The Last of Us Remake and the multiplayer game on Factions would also, eventually, fill the void that could be created in the event that God of War Ragnarok was delayed to the first quarter of 2023, which at the moment is only a speculation by the journalist, but which makes sense of the idea of ​​concentrating several releases of this type towards the autumn of 2022.

On the other hand, Neil Druckmann himself recently confirmed “multiple projects” in development at Naughty Dog, so there could be room for all these upcoming titles, also considering how a Director’s Cut may require fewer resources than a completely new game, of course. .