Directors Guild Awards, directors nominate Jane Campion, Steven Spielberg and Denis Villeneuve | Awards Today

There Directors Guild of America, the Hollywood syndicate of cinema and TV, has unveiled the nominations in the cinema sector, with the traditional five for feature films and for first-time directors to their first film.
The five directors selected are Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza, Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Denis Villeneuve for Dune, Jane Campion for Dog Power e Steven Spielberg for West Side Story. It’s hard to say if these will be the five filmmakers we’ll see again at the Oscars on February 8, but their respective films are most likely best positioned for the Academy Award for Best Feature Film of the Year.
Among the rookie directors candidates, Maggie Gyllenhaal for The dark daughter and Rebecca Hall for Passing.
THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM
Paul Thomas Anderson
“Licorice Pizza”
Mr. Anderson’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Sue McNamara
First Assistant Director: Adam Somner
Second Assistant Director: Trevor Tavares
Second Second Assistant Directors: Kasia Trojak, Bob Riley, David Marnell
Kenneth Branagh
“Belfast”
Jane Campion
“The Power of the Dog”
Steven Spielberg
“West Side Story”
Mr. Spielberg’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Carla Raij, Daniel Lupi
First Assistant Director: Adam Somner
Second Assistant Director: Jeremy Marks
Assistant Unit Production Manager: Robert T. Striem
Second Second Assistant Director: Josh Muzaffer
Additional Second Assistant Director: Billy Brennan
Location Managers: Robert T. Striem, Katherine Delaney
Denis Villeneuve
“Dunes”
Mr. Villeneuve’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Joe Caracciolo, Jr., James Grant
First Assistant Director: Chris Carreras
Second Assistant Director: Tom Rye
FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR
Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Lost Daughter
Rebecca Hall
Passing
Tatiana Huezo
Prayers for the Stolen
Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Tick, Tick … Boom!”
Mr. Miranda’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Deb Dyer
First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini
Second Assistant Directors: Josh A. Muzaffer, Luca Waldman
Second Second Assistant Directors: Melissa Morphet, Lincoln Major
Additional Second Assistant Director: Zach Citarella
Location Manager: Ryan Smith
Michael Sarnoski
“Pig”
Emma Seligman
“Shiva Baby”
Source: The Playlist