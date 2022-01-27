Directors Guild Awards, directors nominate Jane Campion, Steven Spielberg and Denis Villeneuve | Awards Today

By Editorial Staff

There Directors Guild of America, the Hollywood syndicate of cinema and TV, has unveiled the nominations in the cinema sector, with the traditional five for feature films and for first-time directors to their first film.

The five directors selected are Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza, Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Denis Villeneuve for Dune, Jane Campion for Dog Power e Steven Spielberg for West Side Story. It’s hard to say if these will be the five filmmakers we’ll see again at the Oscars on February 8, but their respective films are most likely best positioned for the Academy Award for Best Feature Film of the Year.

Among the rookie directors candidates, Maggie Gyllenhaal for The dark daughter and Rebecca Hall for Passing.

THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM

Paul Thomas Anderson

“Licorice Pizza”

Mr. Anderson’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Sue McNamara

First Assistant Director: Adam Somner

Second Assistant Director: Trevor Tavares

Second Second Assistant Directors: Kasia Trojak, Bob Riley, David Marnell

Kenneth Branagh

“Belfast”

Jane Campion

“The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg

“West Side Story”

Mr. Spielberg’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Carla Raij, Daniel Lupi

First Assistant Director: Adam Somner

Second Assistant Director: Jeremy Marks

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Robert T. Striem

Second Second Assistant Director: Josh Muzaffer

Additional Second Assistant Director: Billy Brennan

Location Managers: Robert T. Striem, Katherine Delaney

Denis Villeneuve

“Dunes”

Mr. Villeneuve’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Joe Caracciolo, Jr., James Grant

First Assistant Director: Chris Carreras

Second Assistant Director: Tom Rye

FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Lost Daughter

Rebecca Hall

Passing

Tatiana Huezo

Prayers for the Stolen

Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Mr. Miranda’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Deb Dyer

First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini

Second Assistant Directors: Josh A. Muzaffer, Luca Waldman

Second Second Assistant Directors: Melissa Morphet, Lincoln Major

Additional Second Assistant Director: Zach Citarella

Location Manager: Ryan Smith

Michael Sarnoski

“Pig”

Emma Seligman

“Shiva Baby”

Source: The Playlist