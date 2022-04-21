Directors of Barcelona SC were declared in ‘rebellion’ after not appearing at the FEF due to Michael Arroyo’s demand, says the player’s lawyer | Soccer | Sports

The Chamber of Mediation and Dispute Resolution of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) discussed this Tuesday the payment of $ 1,507,000 requested by the defense of midfielder Michael Arroyo to Barcelona Sporting Club for his sports rights.

“The Chamber called Barcelona’s attention, a glorious institution, which has made our country look very good, and unfortunately its current leaders are making it look very bad and were even declared in absentia,” said Carlos Araujo, a lawyer who represents a gambetite, outside Ecuafútbol to the media after the hearing.

Araujo explained that, for now, the payment of the amount is required and then “other actions will be taken (demands for other additional values) that we will gladly inform, in order to maintain the defense of the rights of Arroyo Mina.”

Since the beginning of 2020, after serving his sanction for testing positive for an anti-doping test in the last Shipyard Classic that was played in 2018 – first it was for one year and then it was reduced to six months – the player demanded that he pay him his salary because he had a current contract with the club.

He requested through his previous legal representative, Santiago Zambrano Solano, that $ 8,396,500 be canceled for “damages” against the canaries for not complying.

In January 2020, Aquiles Álvarez, Barcelona’s sports vice president, said that Arroyo had to “withdraw his lawsuit” in order to play that campaign. He finished the season scoring one goal and appeared in nine games, the last on November 23.

In December 2021, Carlos Alfaro Moreno, president of the bullfighting club, commented: “It was clear that the amounts that were discussed were out of context. We met with Michael and his attorney on a few occasions. Two proposals were made to him regarding the debt that the club recognizes that it has had since 2018.

“An offer was made with an immediate payment reduction and a long-term one. It was left to analyze and in the last hours after that statement we have received a written communication regarding one of our proposals and it was passed to the legal and financial department for review and to close the agreement”, added Alfaro Moreno. (D)