Directors of the Colombian Federation must leave if they do not qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 | Valderrama | Colombia selection

The Colombia selection their qualification to the Qatar 2022 World Cup is played in their last two games of the South American Qualifiers, when they face Bolivia and Venezuela, on March 24 and 29, respectively.

And although the accounts to qualify for the FIFA World Cup are very complicated, Carlos the ‘Pibe’ Valderrama does not lose faith in the national team he leads Reinaldo Wheelthat’s why he asked the players to give everything to win those six points and hope for a miracle.

This Thursday, March 3, the ‘Pibe’ spoke with BluRadioin the program ‘Sport blog’. There they asked him about what should happen if Colombia does not get its place in the World Cup in Qatar.

“Let’s hope it doesn’t happen, because I’m going to the end with the National Team. There is a normal renewal, which must be given if you do not go to the World Cup, but you have to start with the directors, who are the head. When is it going to happen? He has never happened in Colombian soccer, ”said the former soccer player.

The ‘Pibe’ added that “if we want to change this we have to start there (the leadership). Just like us, as soccer players, they demand us to go to the World Cup and the coaching staff too, because if not, they have to go; The same thing should happen to managers.

“You are president, you are vice president, and Colombia did not go to the World Cup, see you next time and others will come. That is what has to be done”, sentenced Carlos Valderrama.

What will Ramón Jesurún and Álvaro González Alzate think?