Director’s Opinion: Season 6 Hero Balance Retrospective — Overwatch 2 — Blizzard News

Hello everyone! This is Alec, Lead Hero Designer, replacing Aaron this week. We thought this Director’s Opinion would be a good time to chat about our heroes, the recent balance changes and what we’ve learned from them, and talk a little about the philosophy behind our two upcoming mods for Sombra and Roadhog.

Illari and the safe side of the strong

Let’s start with Illari. Going into the launch of Illari, our motto was “the safe side of the strong.” We want hero drops to have impact. It’s better for the game for several reasons, but most importantly it creates changes throughout the meta. An impactful hero drop can change the viability of other heroes and create new and unique team compositions; a hero drop with no impact can feel like the game hasn’t entered a new season.

Making a new hero feel impactful at launch is a challenge because we’re asking you to choose between that hero and their overall potential rather than choosing heroes you can have hundreds or thousands of hours with. Players like to try new things, but they also like to win. To mitigate this friction, as you learn the nuances of a hero, we’ll generally continue to aim for the “safe side of strong” with our hero casts and then adjust them when necessary. In situations where the hero’s kit contains mechanics that we would describe as more “sharp” or potentially polarizing (say we released Widowmaker again), we can be more careful with this approach.

Our goal was to make sure Illari was powerful and we were happy to see her launch in a shocking and revolutionary state, but it’s important to evaluate where that power comes from. Much of her initial energy budget was wrapped up in her Healing Pylon and the lethality of it. Despite her power, the Healing Pylon itself can appear invisible during a match due to its fire-and-forget automatic healing. It was one of the first things we adjusted for several reasons. First, it can create situations that resemble a stalemate. Next, breaking through the defense line to shoot the pylon can already be a difficult task – it shouldn’t be difficult to kill it once you shoot it. Finally, as a more passive ability, she doesn’t have the impact or immediate satisfaction of other items in her kit, such as her primary and secondary fire. Moving forward, we will continue to iterate Illari’s balance while making sure she doesn’t feel silenced. We think there’s still plenty of room there and we’ll make an adjustment to healing her with secondary fire in Season 7.

balance layers

Now let’s talk about some recent balance changes and how we approach our early and mid-season updates. There are a few goals when approaching Overwatch 2 balance, but two that we constantly keep in mind are that hero changes should improve the game experience, whether on the individual hero or the overall metagame, and also Keep the game fresh. throughout the seasons. With these goals in focus, we aim to make impactful changes that meaningfully feed into a hero’s play cycle. There may also be numerical adjustments along with them, but we don’t want to be in a world where changes are arbitrarily injected by raising and lowering the same numbers from season to season (like Soldier 76’s primary fire damage, for example). So while a balance update may have reactive changes that seek to take down some of the top-performing heroes, it should also have changes that evoke intrigue and make you ask questions like “How does this new ripple in a skill affect my matchups?” ? “

When considering non-reactive changes to heroes, we usually start with a question or general objectives. Take Zarya’s recent changes as an example. Our goal here was to add more incentives for Zarya to blow bubbles on her allies instead of using two bubbles on herself (a fairly common behavior). How do we incentivize that enough? How do we make it visible in the game? A common strategy we employ here is to apply multiple changes to a hero that help achieve our stated goal. For Zarya, that was the reduced cooldown for using a bubble on an ally + the largest size of the ally’s bubble + the largest health of the ally’s bubble. While this strategy clashes with our overall complexity goals, layering allows us to have individual changes that work together synergistically without needing to have particularly extreme individual changes. This also helps when we want to further fine-tune what we’re trying to achieve, as we can easily remove any number of those smaller, layered changes as needed. If we are willing to back off quickly enough, layering is an approach we will continue to use in certain cases. For Zarya, we are reducing friendly bubble size + friendly bubble health, but keeping the cooldown reduced.

Coming soon

Taking a closer look at Season 6 and the current metagame, we’ve seen Bastion, Orisa, and Torbjorn rise in popularity. The most notable among them has been Bastion: he has been successful at all ranks and is higher than we would like at the highest levels of play (around a 55% unreflected win rate). We’re happy with the added reliability of his primary fire and tactical grenade, but we’re removing his armor repair when he transforms into Assault build, which has made Bastion quite difficult to kill, even when out of position (a note here: While writing this blog, we decided to fix this change before season 7).

Some other adjustments we’re reverting or removing at the start of Season 7: Orisa’s Fortify damage reduction, Torbjorn’s primary fire cooldown, and the Mei changes we introduced in Season 5. In those reversions to Mei, it is important to recognize when a series of changes does not result in better gameplay. Our goal of trying to reintroduce some of his previous minigames into his main shooter was a good one, but it resulted in a hero who was more frustrating to play against, especially from a tank’s point of view, and wasn’t clearly more engaging or effective to play. .

Finally, we are eager to reveal our plans for our next mods. Sombra’s changes will arrive at the start of Season 7. Here are some of our stated goals for his rework:

Make Shadow more engaged when interacting

Increases the feeling of activity throughout your kit.

Maintain your current hacker identity and playstyle.

Roadhog is currently undergoing the finishing touches to be released with his rework in the Season 7 Mid-Season Patch. Our overall goals for his rework are as follows:

Increases your ability to protect your team and claim space.

Maintain your general identity and play style.

Move some of your power around so your effectiveness isn’t so tied to your one-shot potential.

We’ll go into more detail about Sombra and Roadhog’s reworks in the coming weeks, including a look at a new ability for each of them. That is all for now! Thank you for your continued feedback and see you in the game!