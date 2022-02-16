directors, singers and actors, who earns the most in Hollywood

New Forbes ranking, a new look at the Hollywood entertainment scene from an economic point of view; Here you are how much directors earn,



best-known singers and actors on the international scene.

The famous US business magazine also this year allows us to take a detailed look at the rich assets of our favorite stars (and others) with a particular focus on what allowed them all to go so high.

These surveys are now the international hallmark of the magazine and their added value is precisely this: they help us to trace the contours of the professional sectors that the experts analyze from time to time.

On this occasion we have the opportunity to understand more closely how the American star system really works. Taking a look at the top 10 in question for example we find that not even a female name appears.

Peter Jackson at the top: who is the richest man in Hollywood

We start from the summit, the apex conquers it Peter Jackson.

The director of “The Lord of the Rings”without too many surprises, it turned out to be the real number one for 2021. According to the ranking it stands at 580 million dollars. The recent turning point in his career, a turning point that brought him to the top of this list, was the sale of his Weta Digital special effects empire to Unity Software.

The transaction, which took place last November, then sells the company to the company already known for video games such as “Pokémon Go” and “Call Of Duty: Mobile”. The deal was concluded for 1.6 billion, an amount that makes it the third billionaire in the history of cinema after the great Steven Spielberg and George Lucas.

The squad of billionaires: the other top names

According to the new Forbes ranking, in the top 10 there are also entertainment “scumbags” Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteenall thanks to the sale of their music catalogs.

Springsteen, for example, is on the second step of the podium having sold his music catalog to Sony for about 500 million dollars. Gold business also for the eighty-year-old Nobel laureate Dylan who sold in two tranches in 2020 and 2021, he finished tenth with 130 million. Simon, on the other hand, came in seventh place with 200 million.

Three other big names complete the top 5:

Jay-Z (304 million) for the third place;

(304 million) for the place; Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (270 million) with the fourth place;

(270 million) with the place; Kanye West (235 million) al fifth place.

In all cases, however, these quotations do not derive only from their work as musicians and actors, it is important to say it.

Jay-Z takes home the sale of the Tidal streaming service to Jack Dorsey’s payment company Square for $ 302 million, while Johnson’s fortune is the business he created with tequila.

Kanye instead focuses on shoes with Adidas accords and with its brand of Yeezy sneakers. The last great resource was Gap, the pilot project in which he will collaborate with Demna Gvasalia, artistic director of Balenciaga.

We complete the picture with Trey Parker and Matt Stone, sixth with 210 million and the $ 900 million six-year contract with Paramount + to make a series of films.

A top 10 without women

Forbes reveals all about the salaries of the artists in the rankings as well as their positioning. The latter tells us about the contemporary cinema scene in its many facets and its shadow cones.

The glass ceiling it is not just a specious feminist theory; in the top 10 of the richest artists in the world there are no women.

Reese Witherspoon is the only one who comes close (12th place) with $ 20 million for his role in the Apple TV drama “The Morning Show” and an additional $ 115 million earned from his production company Hello Sunshine! which, in fact, supports films with female leadership.

In fact, a tough fight is underway in Hollywood to allow equal opportunities for women and men, especially on the directing front.

However, the problem is systemic and was highlighted by the Center for the study of Women in TV and film in San Diego in the Celluloid Ceiling report. Compared to the encouraging prospect of 2020 with 16% of the 250 films that hit the box office directed by women, today the percentage is down sharply. As reported Ellewe went to 12%.

On the positive side, according to the same comparative studies, only “executive producers” with 31%. On the other hand, authors, editors and cinematographers are stable with no decline or rise at 17%, 22% and 6%.

In short, more than 80% of films do not see a woman behind the camera or in other top roles. The only opening for 2022 is the promise of the great American Studios from have at least two great films directed by women.

After all it’s hard to climb the Forbes rankings (or any other ranking index) without a fair starting point between genres.