Directors: the 15 actresses who passed behind the camera

S.according to a recent study on gender inequality in Hollywood, female directors have been at a disadvantage from the very beginning of their careers – and prejudice against them only tends to grow.

Therefore, for a woman, going behind the camera is never easy. The exception, certainly since benefit from already being a celebrity, they are the big and medium stars of Hollywood. That they throw themselves in heart projects or big budget with results ranging from oblivion to Oscar.

Among the recent examples we have Rebecca Hall – acclaimed for his Two women – Passing, on Netflix -, Maggie Gyllenhall with his (already Oscar favorite) The Lost Daughter And Halle Berry. The latter exploded on Netflix with Bruised – Struggle to live.

Encouraging beginnings not only for the quality of the works, also to affirm again strongly the need for definitive gender equality.

The 15 actresses who became directors, in Italy and in Hollywood

Halle Berry

Away from the spotlight for some time, the beautiful actress has returned great in this end 2021 interpreting, and directing, the dramatic Bruised – Struggle to live, on Netflix.

The story is that, moving, of Jackie Justice, mixed martial arts fighter who returns to fight after years, forced by the violent manager to participate in a clandestine meeting.

Very well received by the public and critics, the film relaunched the career of the actress who we will see again as protagonist next year in Roland Emmerich’s film Moonfall.

Meantime, has applied to direct a new version of Catwoman, a role that saw her protagonist in 2004 and which, in the next chapter of the infinite Batman saga, was taken up by Zoë Kravitz.

Rebecca Hall

Launched by Woody Hall in comedy Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Rebecca he recently made his debut behind the camera with the film Two women – Passing. Dramatic story of an African American woman, the actress Ruth Negga, who in the 1920s pretended to be white to survive the terrible racist society of the time.

Valeria Golino

Actress with a strong dramatic sensitivity, Valeria does not disappoint even in the role of a filmmaker. In 2013 he made his debut with Honey and five years later he made another excellent film entitled Euphoria. Presented at the Cannes Film Festival and starring Valerio Mastandrea and the former partner Riccardo Scamarcio in a story of distant brothers who suddenly find themselves reunited.

Greta Gerwig

Muse of contemporary independent cinema, and wife of the director of Noah Baumbach (Story of a wedding), Greta Gerwig become a star in 2012 with the delicious Francis Ha.

In 2017 he goes to directing and realizes the jewel Lady Bird, the consecration comes two years later with the adaptation of Little Women. In the coming months, the actress he will direct Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the highly anticipated Barbie movie.

Jasmine Trinca

From short to feature film. After giving proof of great directorial sensitivity presenting in the Horizons section of the Venice 2020 Exhibition Being My Mom, Jasmine turns it into a movie with release in 2022. Always with Alba Rohrwacher, and always with the center the story of a mother and daughter in the deserted and sunny streets of Rome.

The short was dedicated to Jasmine’s relationship with her missing mother when she was in her early thirties and had become in turn the mother of little Elsa.

Jodie Foster

80s and 90s movie star, to the talented interpreter of Under accusation the acting has always gone a little too tight. For this reason, in 1991 he made his first film as a director: the acclaimed My little genius.

Ranging from comedy to drama, he made three more. The last one is Money Monster – The other side of money, presented in Cannes in 2016 with starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Julie Delpy

Chic and melancholy muse of French cinema, became a world star thanks to the role of Celine in the film Before sunrise with Ethan Hawke. Since 2002 he alternates directing and acting and has recently made a Netflix series, of which he is also the protagonist, from the title On The Verge – To the limit.

Stories of four friends on the threshold of fifty years grappling with life’s problems.

Angelina Jolie

After years as a box office queen, Angie made his directorial debut in 2011 with In the land of blood and evil. Other titles follow including stracult By The Sea – with then-husband Brad Pitt – sperned by audiences and critics. His latest film, in 2017, is First they killed my father on the tragedy of the dictatorship in Cambodia.

Ida Lupino

Pioneer of female directing, in the 1950s she was a famous actress thanks to films like A bullet for Roy with Humphrey Bogart. Then the choice to go behind the camera e shoot cheap film noir like The great fog. At the end of her career, there will be over 40 titles, including for television, shot by the talented filmmaker.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Sister of the more famous Jake, she amazed the world at the Venice Film Festival submitting in competition The Lost Daughter, based on the novel The dark daughter by Elena Ferrante. A springboard in which he won the Golden Lion for screenplay. In the carrot at the Oscars the film took four awards last week at the Gotham Awards. Including Best new director.

Barbra Streisand

Multifaceted artist par excellence, Babs made his directorial debut in 1983 with the film Yentl. Other excellent films will follow, such as The prince of the tides with Nick Nolte and the delightful sentimental comedy The two-sided mirror of 1996 with Jeff Bridges e Pierce Brosnan. To date his latest film as a director.

Olivia Wilde

Charming film performer like Tron: Legacy, Olivia debuted behind the camera in 2019 with the hilarious comedy The revenge of the losers.

For a few months completed his second film, Don’t Worry Darling, with Florence Pugh in a drama set in the 1950s. But workaholic Wilde has already announced another film, this time about the American gymnast Kerri Strug – protagonist the revelation of Last night in Soho Thomasin Mckenzie.

Claudia Gerini

Unforgettable film actress like Honeymoons of Verdone, Claudia is shooting in recent weeks his debut behind the camera. The film is called Tapirulàn and tells of the complicated family bond between two sisters struggling with some too many secrets in the family.

Natalie Portman

The actress of the Black Swan made his directorial debut with To dream is to live, a 2015 drama based on a novel by Amos Oz: the first years of “life” of the State of Israel and of a young man’s relationship with his mother. He also directed a segment of the 2008 anthology film New York, I Love You. He currently has no new projects on the horizon.

Regina King

Academy Award for If Beale Street Could Talk, King directed the excellent last year That night in Miami ….

In a few weeks will begin filming Bitter Root, story set in Harlem in the 1920s and who, once again, will certainly be able to intelligently tell the plight of African Americans.

