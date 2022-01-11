dirty storm for yacht vacation

Leonardo DiCaprio (47) loves working as a wonderful protector of the climate. The Hollywood star openly fights for the environment and against global warming. He founded his first foundation in 1998. But is all this just hypocrisy?

Because now a huge storm of bullshit hits the actor. The reason is that he spent several days on a yacht that is not completely green. Then he went on vacation with his girlfriend Camila Moroni (24 years old). On New Year’s Eve, the couple welcomed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (57), rapper Drake (35) and singer Dua Lipa (26).

As the Daily Mail writes, the owner of the Fava 2 yacht would be the Swiss entrepreneur Ernesto Bertarelli (56). The ship costs around 136 million francs and emits a lot of carbon dioxide 2 Out. The CO2 consumption per mile is the same as an average car in two months.

Based on his new film ‘don’t search’ So the British newspaper wrote under the photo of the yacht: ‘Don’t look up: you can see an environmental hypocrite Leonardo DiCaprio on his £ 110 million yacht’. DiCaprio takes on the role of the scientist. This warns of a comet attack, but it’s unbelievable. This parallel with climate change is said to have been particularly important to the actor. After all, on Instagram he defines himself as an “actor and environmentalist”.

Leonardo DiCaprio is facing strong headwinds on Twitter as well. One user wrote about the yacht: “By the way, this is the yacht that ecological bull producer Leonardo DiCaprio is traveling on for the New Year’s holidays.”

Another user says: “Apparently, climate activist Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t care much about the climate, but he complains about people who don’t care.”