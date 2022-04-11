Disability allowance for thyroid-related diseases
Few are aware of it but the occurrence of these symptoms can lead to receiving a large disability allowance
Let’s see which part of the body it concerns, what consequences it can bring over time and above all what monthly amount it leaves as a dowry.
There are many problems and the pathologies that when they are ascertained by special medical commissionsgive the right todisability allowance. Among these are undoubtedly those inherent to the thyroidwhich unfortunately more and more people have to deal with.
Being one illness which can create difficulties in carrying out regular daily actions, in some cases it guarantees access todisability allowance. Furthermore, it is good to remember that it is possible to obtain an exemption from health ticket. In this regard, there are 9 possibilities for this condition occur.
Disability allowance: for what thyroid symptoms you can get
The “news” of the “Thyroid bonus” specifically paid byInps. At least for now it is State he does not have any kind of subsidy in mind in this regard. So everything you hear about it is to be considered false and without any foundation.
Returning to the original question, it is good to understand in which cases the diseases related to the thyroid gland can give access todisability allowance. First of all it is good to specify the function of this gland located at the base of the throat. The regulation of the metabolism mechanisms.
It can result in an excess of hormone production (hyperthyroidism) or in a deficiency of the same (hypothyroidism). On the basis of this one goes against different states of health and at that point the medical commission must establish whether the pathological consequences of thyroid diseases and if there is a risk that this could degenerate into one disabling condition.
If, once themedical procedure the recognition ofcivil invalidity, achieve various benefits in relation to the seriousness of the situation:
- disability pension when total and permanent disability (100%) is recognized, the monthly amount due is 291.69 euros for 13 months,
- monthly allowance for civil invalids 2022 for an amount of 291.69 euros with a disability percentage between 74% and 99%,
- accompanying allowance for those who have been ascertained to have a total disability of 100% and are unable to walk without the support of another person,
- monthly attendance allowance for families with disabled minors for expenses related to school and the therapies necessary for rehabilitation.