Disability pension for diabetes: which type allows it

Diabetes is classified by INPS in three categories of disability, based on the symptoms it causes in the patient. The most serious cases allow for proportionate concessions.

An exhausting disease, capable not only of compromising but also radically worsening the life of those who suffer from it. Diabetes, in its various forms, strikes hard and with potentially devastating effects.

Some types can be managed. Others, however, despite the interventions can end up irreparably compromising the patient’s health. It is no coincidence that the law guarantees specific aids for those struggling with the pathology. Not only necessary for the limitations that diabetes can lead to daily life but also for drugs that may be needed to counteract it. The INPS table frames all the various forms of the disease, recognizing a percentage of disability according to them. According to the symptoms suffered, in fact, the subject finds himself strongly compromised in the management of his life.

And not only for the need to adapt an essential therapy to his rhythms of life. Pathology significantly hinders both work and daily tasks, like the worst disabling diseases. In this sense, for the purpose of obtaining allowances such as invalidity pension, the parameters of the reference table are considered, based on the symptoms and limitations that the type of diabetes entails. And they can be found in the psychophysical state of the patient. Clearly, the more the compromise will be, the more economic subsidies will be disbursed, also in terms of tax concessions.

Diabetes, the criteria for providing support

The disability pension is among the concessions granted but not for every type of diabetes. The INPS recognizes three in all, which correspond to disability percentage ranges between 41% and 100%. The higher range, as can be guessed, means that the effects of diabetes are more consistent and often irreversible. Consequently, the facilities provided are designed accordingly. Diabetes mellitus, in this sense, is the only one to be included between 91% and 100% disability. At this stage, in fact, acute forms of nephropathy but also proliferating retinopathy, maculopathy or obstructive arteriopathy, even vitreous haemorrhages can occur. Symptoms that severely compromise the regular flow of everyday life.

The severity of the pathology, from the working point of view, can significantly or even completely reduce the abilities of the patient who suffers from it. Diabetes mellitus, on the other hand, involves the need for continuous care and even continuous home care by assigned staff or family members. This is because, at this stage, diabetes can almost totally limit even normal household activities. Sufferers can therefore apply for a disability pension which, for the year 2021, stood at 287.09 for 13 months, with an annual income limit not exceeding € 16,982.49. In particularly compromised conditions, the amount can rise with the due increases. This does not mean that the other types of the disease also allow for facilitations.