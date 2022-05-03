Each month, the Social Security Administration (SSA) sends money to retired workers and beneficiaries of the Supplemental Security Income (SSI)a federal program for people with limited income and few resources.

SSI is for people over 65as well as for people of any age, including children, who are blind or have a disability. We share the conditions and requirements to apply for benefits.

Disability Social Security: what are the conditions and requirements

This 2022, the maximum monthly SSI payment is $841 for an individual and $1,261 for couples. It is important to mention that not everyone receives the same amount, since this will depend on where the beneficiary lives, income, among other things.

Requirements

To get SSI, the beneficiary must be 65 years of age or older, totally or partially blind, or have a medical condition that prevents them from working. The program is also focused on children with disabilities.

The conditions that influence to determine the benefits are:

Income

Housing: Where you live affects payments, as states have different rules.

Property and Resources: SSI benefits are awarded to people whose resources are worth no more than $2,000 for an individual or $3,000 for a married couple living together. It has cash, bank accounts, stocks and bonds.

Residency and citizenship: The person claiming the payments must live in the United States, be a US citizen, or have permanent residence.

How do you apply for disability benefits?

You can begin the process and complete much of your application at SSA website. You can also call 1-800-772-1213 for more information or go to an SSA office in person. Here you can check which offices are closed or open by appointment only.