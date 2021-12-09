Disability, the Monza baskin team celebrates a birthday in the gym and the neighbor calls the brigade for disturbance of peace

The birthday party of two 15-year-old baskin players (inclusive basketball, which brings disabled and able-bodied basketball players to play together in the same team) reported to the local police for disturbing public peace: it happened in the San Fruttuoso district in Monza and the complaints came from a citizen who lives next to the field where Asd Sanfru Basketball trains. “He wrote to the police and the Municipality claiming to have been annoyed by the noises, as if who knows what party had taken place on the field. The reality, however, is quite different – says Alessandro Flego, vice president of the sports club – The mother of two twins who play in our team of baskin, both disabled, he asked us to be able to organize a little party after training. There were about fifteen boys and half of them are non-verbal disabled, so they don’t speak. to produce?”. The boys, tell their companions, limited themselves to gathering around a table on which a tray of pizzas had been placed and some of them sang – to the best of their ability – the chorus “Happy Birthday to you” for the companions .

A nice moment of inclusion, but ruined “by a person who has tried several times in the past to put a spoke in the wheel – continues Flego – We use the Sabin middle school field and he lives right next to it: last summer he wrote to Municipality, to the local police and to the head teacher claiming to be disturbed by the thuds of the ball on the ground “. So much so that the baskets had been removed: Sanfru Basket put them back in their place in September, in agreement with the municipal administration, in order to resume training in view of the new sporting season.

“I really can’t understand such an attitude. I don’t know if it is due to envy or who knows what other motivation – continues the vice president of the Monza-based company – For the boys it is essential to be able to return to sports after the difficult period of the pandemic and for Baskin players is even more important than for others. We also have many autistic athletes and it was difficult for them to get back to training. ” Even today, despite the fact that the activity has been resumed for some time, the instructors have to work hard before each training session to convince some boys to take the field by getting involved. “The local police had no idea how things had gone and therefore contacted us managers to get information on the incident – explains Flego – We were incredulous. However, we are comforted by the wave of solidarity we are receiving from the many people who want us. Well”.

The episode was in fact told on the Facebook page “La Giornata Tipo”, followed by over 400 thousand basketball fans: “The baskin is the maximum expression of sports inclusion. This club deserves the support of everyone – reads the post – And the many clubs scattered throughout Italy also deserve it, which every day allow many young people, even disabled ones, to play basketball “. On the report of the intolerant neighbor to the Municipality, the Standard Day only comments: “One would say: ‘And even today from the Middle Ages Italian sport is everything'”. But the conclusion is still full of hope: “Don’t give up. Sooner or later we will come out of the Middle Ages”. And the many messages received from all over Italy are already making Sanfru forget the bad episode: “The world of basketball, and in particular that of baskin, is truly unique – concludes Alessandro Flego – We have written to us from all regions. it fills the heart and reminds us that basketball is not just a sport, but much more. Good always leads to good. “