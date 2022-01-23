Disabled except after 27 hours at sea. “I thought about the family and about God”





Lisala Folau, the disabled survivor of the tsunami in Tonga, swimming only with his arms – Ansa / Twitter

It is an extraordinary story of attachment to life and faith in God that of Lisala Folau, a 57-year-old disabled carpenter who survived the tsunami that engulfed the island of Tonga after spending it at sea twenty-seven hours. He told the BBC that his faith gave him strength. “When the waves hit me I was terrified,” he said. “But I never doubted that God would protect me and save my life.”

His story, told to Tongan broadcaster “Broadcom Broadcasting”, went viral on Facebook and other social networks, where Lisala was renamed “Aquaman in real life”. Some posts describe it as “legend”.

The carpenter was whitewashing his home on Atata Island last Saturday when his brother and a niece came to warn him of the tsunami. In a moment the waves filled the living room and the three moved to another part of the house, finding escape only for a short time because the water invaded the whole house. Lisala and her niece climbed a tree, trying to escape the waves. “I am disabled”, said the man, “I use my legs badly. A child walks better than me”. As soon as the water level dropped, the two decided to go down but just at that moment a wave overwhelmed them and dragged them into the open sea. At that point they had no holds, it was seven in the evening and it was pitch dark. Lysala and her niece kept afloat, carried away by the current, calling each other.

The 13 kilometers traveled at sea by the disabled Lisala Folau, from the island of Atata to that of Polo’a – Ansa

At a certain point from the shore Lisala heard the voice of her son shouting his name, but she decided not to answer him knowing that she would risk her life to save him. So he looked for a trunk to hold onto, thinking that at least, if he died, his family would recover the body. Instead, with that means of luck, he managed to get to another island, Toketoke. There he saw a police patrol boat and, at that point, he waved a piece of cloth but was unable to be seen. In the meantime it was day and he decided to try to move to yet another island, Polòa, where he arrived around 18 in the evening.

“I screamed for help but there was no one. I thought of my niece who was wiped out, while I was able to survive, and also of my sister who has diabetes and my youngest daughter who has heart problems,” he said. told the man who, using only the strength of his arms, reached the island of Tongatapu, the main island of the archipelago, around 10 pm on Sunday, where he staggered to a paved road near the city of Sopu where he was was rescued by a motorist.

One of Lisala’s sons, Talivakaola, wrote a post on Facebook to express his gratitude to his father: “A story I will never forget in my life … I cry when I think of my father swimming in the ocean after the tsunami. .. It breaks my heart imagining you drinking sea water dad, but you are a strong man “.