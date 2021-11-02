Disabled Israeli minister is unable to access the summit





Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar – Wikipedia Commons

“It is sad that the United Nations, which promotes accessibility for people with disabilities, will not provide accessibility to their events in 2021”. He wrote it, on his Twitter account, there Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar, who, having traveled from Tel Aviv to Glasgow to attend COP26, failed to attend the Conference: suffering from muscular dystrophy, to get around use a wheelchair and a special vehicle for the disabled, and to reach the meeting area the only options were to walk or board a shuttle not suitable for a wheelchair. Elharrar reached several entrances, he rehearsed for two hours, but nothing. “I hope that the necessary lessons will be learned, and that tomorrow I can take care of promoting green energies, breaking down barriers and energy efficiency, ”he concluded.

The Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett he called Elharrar and, defining what happened as unacceptable, took steps to ensure that the minister can attend the conference tomorrow, using the vehicle in which she travels. The foreign minister and premier on a rotating basis Yair Lapid contacted the COP26 organizers – who, moreover, today received a lot of criticism for the long lines at the entrances and the general confusion – underlining that “It is impossible to worry about the future, the climate and sustainability if we do not first take care of human beings, accessibility and disabilities”.

The British Ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan, apologized for the incident. “I deeply and sincerely apologize to the minister – he wrote on Twitter -. We want a COP summit that is welcoming and inclusive for all ».