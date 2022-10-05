News

Disabled woman crawls on plane to go to bathroom

Having a disability is not easy, people with a condition must face daily situations that for many is normal, such as traveling in a airplane.

This time it was the turn of a woman named Jenny Berrywho has a disability that forces her to move around in a wheelchair.

Berrie, originally from the UK, recently had to travel on a airplane of the AlbaStar company to move from Newcastle to Palma de Mallorca, in Spain, and in the middle of the trip she felt like urinating, so she asked the crew to accompany her to the service using a special wheelchair.

However, the workers refused to help her. According to her testimony, a member of the flight crew told her that “disabled people should wear diapers.”

After this, it was that he decided to crawl along the floor of the aircraft corridor to reach the bathroom.

The moment was captured on video by one of the passengers and Berrie shared it on her TikTok account, causing a lot of outrage.

“Life as a disabled person can sometimes be downright demeaning and embarrassing and unfortunately this was one of those times. Being told right to my face that I should wear a diaper when I don’t need one and being happy with that policy made me happy. made her feel humiliated”Jenny Berry

After this situation, the airline explained that the wheelchair Hallways are not mandatory under current regulations and he expressed his sincerest apologies to the woman.

Jenny Berrie has launched a petition to make aisle chairs compulsory on all UK flights.

