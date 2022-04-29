‘Disagreements in relationships never go out of style’

Juan Gil Navarro, Gonzalo Heredia, Sofia Gala Castiglione and Carolina Peleritti in “Closer”.

The actress Sofía Gala Castiglione, protagonist of the third Argentine theatrical version of “Closer” that premiered on Wednesday at the Multiteatro, stressed that the validity of the emblematic English piece written in 1997 is due to the fact that “Conflicts and misunderstandings in relationships never go out of style.”

“Relationships are universal and timeless; love and emotionality are always current themes because, even in times when we talk about free and open relationships, they always bring conflicts, betrayals and misunderstandings”Castiglione explained to Télam about the text that Patrick Marber wrote a quarter of a century ago.

“In fact -abounded- the work took effect over time, it did not become old: for example, there are two characters who have sexting, which is much more likely to happen today than 20 years ago.

Directed by Corina Fiorillo and performed by a cast that complete Juan Gil Navarro, Gonzalo Valenzuela and Carolina del Carmen Peleritti, “Closer” deals with the meeting of four strangers who are driven by desire: Dan, Alice, Anna and Larry find themselves involved in two relationships that intersect.

The play, which debuted in London in 1997 and received the Laurence Olivier/BBC Award for Best New Play and the London Critics’ Circle Awardpremiered in Argentina two years later, starring Leonardo Sbaraglia, Susú Pecoraro, Gerardo Romano and Leticia Brédice.

In 2008, the piece that became massive in 2004 when it was adapted into a film by Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Clive Owen and Natalie Portman, returned to the Buenos Aires billboard by the hand of Araceli González, Mariano Martínez, Marcela Kloosterboer and Nacho Gadano.

Gala, who at the time of joining the project had only seen the film, recognized that she was seduced by “a very good text to play and interpret”, the possibility of working for the first time with Fiorillo (“Arquímedes’ principle”, “The Architect and the Emperor”, “The Dressing Room”, among many others) and his castmates.

But not only that: “Although it talks about four people who meet, mix, go through personal and emotional relationships for better and for worse, the work is completed with the viewer’s gaze because it does not give answers: it is a work of questions, it does not go down the line nor solve”.

Finally, the actress preferred not to give clues about Alice, her character: “You barely know their history of the four of them, but the important thing is what happens there at the moment, in specific situations that produce a lot of questions. Love relationships, sex, ties always provide material to cut “.

“Closer” is presented from Wednesday to Sunday at the Multiteatro (Avenida Corrientes 1283).