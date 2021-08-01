Disagreements in the Jenner-Kardashian house: the aspiring governor annoys Kim

LOS ANGELES – Caitlyn Jenner did not have time to announce her candidacy for governor of California that immediately began the disagreements with a member of her extended family who has repeatedly dealt with politics: Kim Kardashian. To annoy her children’s half-sister was a tweet that the 71-year-old Republican published about prison reform, a goal for which Kim had gone all the way to the White House.

“This is horrible and also avoidable,” Jenner began by sharing the news of a man accused of the murder of a 7-month-old child who was arrested and released twice this year for domestic violence. “Gavin’s district attorneys (Newsom, the current governor, ed.) are releasing dangerous criminals on our streets. Enough is enough,” he added.

As TMZ reports, citing sources close to the two, Kim would not have been at all happy with the exit of the aspiring governor. On the contrary, she would have been really annoyed. In private, she and Caitlyn would talk many times about prison reform. While aware of the 71-year-old’s hard line, Kim believes that the iron fist is not effective and would strongly support Gavin Newsom’s rehabilitative approach.

Kim has been actively working to achieve federal prison reform. To this end, in 2019 she was received at the White House by then-US President Donald Trump. His efforts had contributed to the enactment of the First Step Act. The 40-year-old had also requested and obtained from the former White House tenant the commutation of the sentence for two convicts.

Kim Kardashian is the half-sister of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, among others: daughters of Kris (kim’s mother too) and Caitlyn Jenner.

