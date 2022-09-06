Disappearance of Frank Drake – Cité de l’Espace

Born May 28, 1930 in Chicago, frank drake earned a doctorate in astronomy while studying at the prestigious Harvard University. He had, however, shown a keen interest in science from an early age, especially electronics and chemistry.

The Drake Equation

During his career, he supervised the transformation of the Arecibo observatory (unfortunately destroyed at the end of 2020) of which he was director from 1966 to 1968 into a radio telescope dedicated to astronomy and whose contributions have been hailed.

Above all, Frank Drake devoted himself to the thinking about extraterrestrial life and the possibility that other civilizations exist besides our own. He equated his reasoning with the famous equation that bears his name.

An N greater than 1 indicates that we are not the only sentient beings in the galaxy. Using reasonable numbers, it is common to get a result equal to or even greater than 10.

SETI and the Golden Record

Frank Drake became the advocate of a listening to radio signals from potential civilizations aliens and thus initiated in the 1960s the logic of SETI, Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence. Studies of this type encountered funding difficulties as well as opposition from some scientists and politicians.

Frank Drake joined in 1988 the SETI Institute founded 4 years earlier as president. Even though he retired in 2010 at age 80, he continued tirelessly to work on the subject of researching civilizations outside our planet. Below is an interview with Frank Drake archived on YouTube by the SETI Institute.

Frank Drake also worked on Golden Record for the Voyager 1 and 2 probes. This 30 cm copper and gold-coated disc contains Earth sounds and images with instructions on the back for reading and interpreting it. The idea is that extraterrestrials could intercept one of the probes and thus learn of our existence. Launched 45 years ago in 1977, Voyager 1 and 2 follow a trajectory that leads them to leave the Solar System.

Below is a video from the UN on these “bottles in the sea” space version.

Title credit: Cité de l’espace according to SETI Institute visuals