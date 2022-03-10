Disappearance of Primary Care: aging doctors

Image of the act of the Primary Forum.

The Medicine sector has denounced this Wednesday the deficiencies of a Primary Care which, he warns, not only requires more funding and skills, but also a process of “rejuvenation” of the templates that according to their calculations will not start for another five years. In this way, Hermenegildo Marcos Carrerasdelegate of the WTO in the UEMO, has warned of the progressive aging of family doctors, of whom only 14 percent are under 40 years old.

In this way, two thirds of the professionals in the sector already have over 50 yearsadded Marcos Carreras during the Forum for Primary Care which has taken place at the headquarters of the Collegiate Medical Organization. “The peak is going to arrive in 2027, which is when it begins to begin to rise. But we have tough years ahead of us”, he pointed out. According to WTO calculations, currently 4,720 family doctors and 1,304 pediatricians are missing in Spanish healthcare.

In fact, in the Pediatrics sector, 23.3 percent of the professionals He is over 60 years old, according Concepcion Sanchezpresident of Aepap, who has lamented that the administration “has forgotten” this specialty in its strategic plans.

“The autonomous communities announce plans for paediatricians, but there are no professionals to hire. Where are they going to get them? Who are they kidding?has manifested.

‘Burnout’ among Spanish doctors

About, Thomas Cobo, president of the Cgcom, has underlined that the situation that Primary Care is going through is essentially due to three factors: “That 50 percent of the colleagues have a precarious job, that continuous training is scarce and that salaries are lower than those of the environment”. “This is the equation by which, after the pandemic, 33 percent of doctors in Spain say that if they could they would retire, and that half have symptoms of ‘burnout’”has declared.

“Our National Health System is clearly in danger. There will be a derives from health professionals to private care or to other countries“, he stressed.

The problem has its roots in the training process itself, highlighted Luciana Nechifor, president of CEEM. In this sense, she has explained that “the vast majority of vacancies that are abandoned” in Specialized Health Training are PC. Some positions “for which a solution is not sought”, she has stressed.

Development of Medicine skills

In the act he also took the floor Maria Fernandezvice president of Semfyc, who has highlighted the need to make the problems of the AP “visible”.

“If you continue like this, by 2030 we will be left without Primary Care”, Fernández warned, who highlighted the medium-term forecast that both chronic diseases and waiting lists will increase.

The person in charge of Semfyc, who has been in charge of presenting the ‘Save the Primary’ campaign which begins this Wednesday, has regretted that four years later the Plan for the PA approved within the framework of the Interterritorial Council has not been applied, and has stressed the need to promote measures such as the implementation of the covid surveillance network, the development of competencies in the service portfolio and a greater financial endowment.