Disappearance of the designer Nino Cerruti, Corsico forgets to remember him

Nino Cerruti, the stylist who revolutionized the fashion world with his creative ideas, died at the age of 91 at the Vercelli hospital. He disappeared during the days of a Men’s Fashion Week. What does Cerruti have to do with Corsico? Few seem to know but the bond is very strong.

In fact, the stylist was the founder and the animator of the Hitman that overlooks the new Vigevanese, in via Di Vittorio. Hitman has been one of the most famous industries in the world, especially for men’s fashion. It went bankrupt after the sale by Cerruti himself to a financial group which later proved to be not very solid. Considered a master of style and elegance, his name has identified the excellence of style in the world jet set. In fact, Cerruti has dressed stars in life and in films: Tom Cruise in Eyes wide shut, Harrison Ford in Air Force One And Frantic, just to name a few.

Not just an entrepreneur. Nino Cerruti has discovered many fashion talents. It was he who discovered the greatest of all, number 1. He hired the young Giorgio Armani at Hitman in Corsico. Some old craftsmen who worked around via Di Vittorio, the owner of a particular workshop, still remembers the young Armani who left him his car, which was not yet a custom-built car, for minor repairs.

Not only. From Corsico, to Hitman, characters like Jack Nicholson have passed, William Shatner legendary commander Kirk of “Star Trek” and the great Hollywood and Formula 1 photographer Monty Shadow disappeared during the Christmas holidays, for Covid 19, which was at home at Hitman.

Despite this past, the disappearance of Nino Cerruti, in Corsico, is passed over in silence. No mention from the municipal administration, no mention from the trade associations. Nothing. Yet, on special occasions – and Cerruti’s death was perhaps the right occasion – the medals should be polished and shown to the public. Not everyone has hosted a man considered a master of style and elegance, a man identified with the excellence of style in the world jet set. You lived a stage in your life in Corsico, is it possible that no one remembers?

