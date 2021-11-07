Disappeared infant entrusted to US soldiers at Kabul airport – Politics

Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya were at Kabul airport on August 19 to leave the country. Overwhelmed by the crowd in front of the gates of the Abby Gate, together with thousands of other people waiting to enter the airport, they had entrusted their two-month-old baby to a US soldier for fear that he would be crushed by the crowd and thinking that they would soon arrive at the airport. ‘entrance. But since then there has been no news of little Sohail.

The desperate parents told their story exclusively to Reuters in the hope of being able to find the soldier and therefore their child. Mirza Ali, 35, Suraya, 32, and their other children aged 17, 9, 6, and 3, were then evacuated on a flight that first took them to Qatar and then to Germany and eventually landed in the United States. . The family is now in Fort Bliss in Texas with other Afghan refugees waiting to be resettled somewhere in the US. “What I care about right now is finding my baby,” Suraya said, hoping someone can help them.