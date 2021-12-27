Sports

disappoint United, equal to Newcastle

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
DS

Live Premier League results and standings: updates from the nineteenth day of the championship. Partials and scorers from the fields

All updates on the nineteenth day of Premier League which will take place between Sunday 26 and Monday 27 December: all the results, the standings and the scorers of the matches.

The week made in England comes back with the most classic of Boxing Days, this time however still boycotted by postponements due to covid. Sunday afternoon that will live on the long-distance match between Manchester City and Chelsea as well as on the fight for fourth place between Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham. The program will be closed on Monday evening by Manchester United who will travel to St. James Park.

Sunday 26th December

West Ham-Southampton 2-3 (8 ‘Elyounoussi, 49’ Antonio, 61 ‘rig. Ward-Prowse, 65’ Benrahma, 78 ‘Bednarek)
Tottenham-Crystal Palace 3-0 (32 ′ Kane, 34 ′ Lucas, 74 ′ Son)
Norwich-Arsenal 0-5 (6 ′, 67 ′ Saka, 43 ′ Tierney, 84 ′ penalty Lacazette, 92 ′ Smith-Rowe)
Manchester City-Leicester 6-3 (5 ′ De Bruyne, 14 ′ pen Mahrez, 21 ′ Gundogan, 25 ′ pen, 87 ′ Sterling, 55 ′ Maddison, 59 ′ Lookman, 66 ′ Iheanacho, 69 ′ Laporte)
Aston Villa-Chelsea 1-3 (28 ′ aut. James, 34 ′ p., 92 ′ p. Jorginho, 56 ′ Lukaku)
Brighton-Brentford 2-0 (34 ‘Trossard, 42’ Maupay)

Monday 27th December

Newcastle-Manchester United 1-1 (7 ′ Saint-Maximin, 71 ′ Cavani)

Tenders postponed for Covid

Liverpool-Leeds
Wolverhampton-Watford
Burnley-Everton

CLASSIFICATION

Manchester City 47
Liverpool 41
Chelsea 41
Arsenal 35
Tottenham 29
West Ham 28
Manchester United 28
Wolverhampton 25
Brighton 23
Leicester 22
Aston Villa 22
Brentford 20
Crystal Palace 20
Southampton 20
Everton 19
Leeds 16
Watford 13
Burnley 11
Newcastle 11
Norwich 10

