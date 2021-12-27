disappoint United, equal to Newcastle

Live Premier League results and standings: updates from the nineteenth day of the championship. Partials and scorers from the fields

All updates on the nineteenth day of Premier League which will take place between Sunday 26 and Monday 27 December: all the results, the standings and the scorers of the matches.

The week made in England comes back with the most classic of Boxing Days, this time however still boycotted by postponements due to covid. Sunday afternoon that will live on the long-distance match between Manchester City and Chelsea as well as on the fight for fourth place between Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham. The program will be closed on Monday evening by Manchester United who will travel to St. James Park.

Sunday 26th December

West Ham-Southampton 2-3 (8 ‘Elyounoussi, 49’ Antonio, 61 ‘rig. Ward-Prowse, 65’ Benrahma, 78 ‘Bednarek)

Tottenham-Crystal Palace 3-0 (32 ′ Kane, 34 ′ Lucas, 74 ′ Son)

Norwich-Arsenal 0-5 (6 ′, 67 ′ Saka, 43 ′ Tierney, 84 ′ penalty Lacazette, 92 ′ Smith-Rowe)

Manchester City-Leicester 6-3 (5 ′ De Bruyne, 14 ′ pen Mahrez, 21 ′ Gundogan, 25 ′ pen, 87 ′ Sterling, 55 ′ Maddison, 59 ′ Lookman, 66 ′ Iheanacho, 69 ′ Laporte)

Aston Villa-Chelsea 1-3 (28 ′ aut. James, 34 ′ p., 92 ′ p. Jorginho, 56 ′ Lukaku)

Brighton-Brentford 2-0 (34 ‘Trossard, 42’ Maupay)

Monday 27th December

Newcastle-Manchester United 1-1 (7 ′ Saint-Maximin, 71 ′ Cavani)

Tenders postponed for Covid

Liverpool-Leeds

Wolverhampton-Watford

Burnley-Everton

CLASSIFICATION

Manchester City 47

Liverpool 41

Chelsea 41

Arsenal 35

Tottenham 29

West Ham 28

Manchester United 28

Wolverhampton 25

Brighton 23

Leicester 22

Aston Villa 22

Brentford 20

Crystal Palace 20

Southampton 20

Everton 19

Leeds 16

Watford 13

Burnley 11

Newcastle 11

Norwich 10