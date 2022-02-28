DISAPPOINTED Guillermo Rigondeaux and the defeat was UNANIMOUS – SwingComplete

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

In a boxing evening held at the Dubai Marina, in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, in which seven Cuban boxers participated, Guillermo “The Jackal” Rigondeaux (20-3, 13 KOs) He disappointed his followers again and was defeated in the bantamweight division by a rival with much less experience in the ring, showing that despite his will, the end of his sports career is very close.

“El Chacal”, a 41-year-old veteran fighter, lost again against a Filipino rival in professional boxing, this time for the second time in a row, after giving up by unanimous decision of the judges against the 25-year-old Vincent “Steel” Astrolabe (17-3, 12 KOs), an opponent who seemed ideal for the resurgence of the Cuban. For many specialists in the sport of fists, Astrolabio achieved the most important success of his young career and caused the only setback on the card for the Cuban boxers.

The fight was very even and either of the two boxers could take the victory, as reported by Cuban journalist Jorge Ebro for El Nuevo Heraldwhich was evidenced in the judges’ cards, who gave a triple 95-94 in favor of the Filipino, a verdict that was decisively influenced by a protection count made to Rigo in the eighth round of the fight.

However, although he was a little more active in the ring on this occasion, Rigondeaux resorted excessively to a strong defense, which, although it made his rival fail repeatedly, did not give him many chances of success either, taking home a defeat that disappointed his supporters. In boxing, you have to shoot and don’t get hit, but if you don’t hit… you almost certainly lose.

Astrolabio fell into the trap of the veteran Cuban boxer and was very limited in the first half of the fight, but little by little he was able to adapt to Rigondeaux’s style and began to introduce his blows into the Cuban’s defense, until he threw him to the canvas in the eighth round to secure the victory.

“I think a good job was done and we are proud of what has been done. I feel good, I thank the Filipino and we are still here,” said “El Chacal” after the fight was over.

Despite his physical conditions, his desire to train, his perseverance and his infinite self-esteem, which sometimes goes beyond the limits, it seems a fact that Rigondeaux’s best times have already been forgotten and instead of continuing “Remaining on duty” in the ring, it seems that the time has come to hang up the gloves.

That seemed the fate of the veteran Cuban boxer after falling in the month of August of last year 2021 against the also Filipino John Riel Casimero (31-4-21 KOs)but decided to go back to the ring in Dubai, when little or nothing remains of that boxer who shone as an amateur and won 17 professional fights in a row, before the Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) expired in December 2017.

On the same billboard held in Dubai, another six Cuban fighters walked out the door, while Robeisy Ramírez, “El Tren”, added another success this Saturday during an impressive presentation in Scotland.