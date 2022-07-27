“Disappointed”, “The clip bothers me”, “What are you doing to us here?” : the unexpected collab of Stromae and Camila Cabello divides the fans

“Thank you so much Camila for giving a new dimension to this title, it’s a real honor!” A fan of each other, Stromae and the American-Cuban star Camila Cabello – barely 25 years old – released a collaboration together on the title “Mon amour”, already present on the album Multitude. fan of Stromae for years and I always wanted to do a collaboration with him, writes Camila Cabello (of the group Fifth Harmony and who will soon play Cinderella on screen) on Instagram.I heard his album in Paris and c was my favorite. We met at the Met Gala and I texted her saying ‘My Love’ was my favorite song. Then I went into the studio and wrote a little version about my vision of a sexy summer for a girl.” And to add: “Oh and I speak a little French, I am obsessed with languages, and I wanted to sing in French.”

Results ? The clip, broadcast after a mini-interview of the two stars in confessional mode of reality TV (“I sleep a lot at the moment, I often get up at 2 o’clock in the afternoon”, says the maestro in full tour), surprises Internet users. “What are you doing to us here, Stromae?”; “Disappointed” ; “The clip bothers me,” one can read in the Youtube comments. Shot in a villa in the USA, the clip -entitled “La villa Mon Amour”- parodies head-on the reality shows of “Les marseillais” or “Les Anges” and all the artificial relationships that result from it. All the clichés pass there: the confessional, the jostling or the suitcases thrown in the swimming pool, the clashes, the stupid games of mimes and so on.