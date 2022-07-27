Entertainment

“Disappointed”, “The clip bothers me”, “What are you doing to us here?” : the unexpected collab of Stromae and Camila Cabello divides the fans

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read

“Thank you so much Camila for giving a new dimension to this title, it’s a real honor!” A fan of each other, Stromae and the American-Cuban star Camila Cabello – barely 25 years old – released a collaboration together on the title “Mon amour”, already present on the album Multitude. fan of Stromae for years and I always wanted to do a collaboration with him, writes Camila Cabello (of the group Fifth Harmony and who will soon play Cinderella on screen) on Instagram.I heard his album in Paris and c was my favorite. We met at the Met Gala and I texted her saying ‘My Love’ was my favorite song. Then I went into the studio and wrote a little version about my vision of a sexy summer for a girl.” And to add: “Oh and I speak a little French, I am obsessed with languages, and I wanted to sing in French.”

Results ? The clip, broadcast after a mini-interview of the two stars in confessional mode of reality TV (“I sleep a lot at the moment, I often get up at 2 o’clock in the afternoon”, says the maestro in full tour), surprises Internet users. “What are you doing to us here, Stromae?”; “Disappointed” ; “The clip bothers me,” one can read in the Youtube comments. Shot in a villa in the USA, the clip -entitled “La villa Mon Amour”- parodies head-on the reality shows of “Les marseillais” or “Les Anges” and all the artificial relationships that result from it. All the clichés pass there: the confessional, the jostling or the suitcases thrown in the swimming pool, the clashes, the stupid games of mimes and so on.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read

Related Articles

HBO Ranking: the films preferred this day by the Uruguayan public

9 mins ago

Gal Gadot sighed in knitted swimsuit, strappy beauty

20 mins ago

Zelenski in Vogue, Houellebecq in Televisa?

31 mins ago

Orlando Bloom responds as Katy Perry shares her family videos

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button