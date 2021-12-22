“disappointing and gaunt”, the analysis of Digital Foundry – Nerd4.life

Digital Foundry, as you can see in the video above, he made a technical analysis of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade in PC version. The response? “Disappointing and gaunt”. Here are the details on what the newspaper said.

First off, Digital Foundry claims that the game – regardless of everything – is great. The character models are great, the filmed sequences are impressive, the story is exciting, and the battles are fun and visually impactful. The Intergrade version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake improves lighting, textures, volumetric effects and performance, as well as adding new content (aka the Intermission DLC).

All that aside, Digital Foundry explains that the technical settings available to the user are minimal. There are options for on-screen resolution, texture and shadow resolution, choice of frame rate cap and some HDR settings. There is also an option that allows you to set the loading distance of the characters, with values ​​from 0 to 10. On PS4 the game is set to 0, on PS5 to 7, while on PC it can be set to 10, which it eliminates the pop-in of the characters: this is one of the few advantages, according to the newspaper, of the PC version over the PS5 one.

Cloud from Final Fantasy 7 Remake

As for the texture resolution, we find only “high” and “low”. High equals PS5, while low is on average like PS4, although it can be even worse at times. Additionally, some of PS5’s imperfect textures have not been improved. As for the shadows, high equates to PS5, while low lowers its quality. Shadows are handled differently on PS4, with close shadows at high resolution and shadows further away aggressively losing resolution.

The real problem is that, on PC, Final Fantasy 7 Remake completely lacks basic options, such as the choice of anti-aliasing quality, texture filtering, motion blur and ambient occlusion. Furthermore, DLSS is not supported. Then there is no support for ultrawide. The frame-rate it only allows you to set maximum limits, from 30, 60, 90 and 120 FPS: however, you cannot remove the limit. In addition, all settings are linked to a dynamic resolution: while it works, this function takes away from the player the freedom of choice on how to view the game. Additionally, the game suffers from stutter, independent of the hardware used to run it. On PS5 there is no such problem. Digital Foundry also confirms that with DirectX 11 the stutters decrease.

Digital Foundry is overall disappointed with the results of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC, considering that with Final Fantasy 15 the Japanese company had done a much better job. We had already had an inkling of the game’s poor results when Battle of Digital Foundry called it “the worst AAA game on PC”.