disappointing Rossoneri, heavy KO at San Siro

Live Milan-Sassuolo: report and results in real time of the match valid for the 14th day of the Serie A 2021/2022 championship.

Milan-Sassuolo: live of the second half

90 ‘+ 4’ – FINISHED. AC MILAN 1-3 SASSUOLO. Second KO in a row.

90 ‘- Four minutes of recovery granted by the referee Manganiello.

90 ‘- Chiriches enters for Raspadori in Sassuolo.

80 ‘- Berardi, Frattesi and Matheus Henrique out for Traoré, Toljan and Harroui. Pioli puts Kalulu for Saelemaekers.

78 ‘- Maignan rejects Berardi’s insidious punishment.

77 ‘- EXPELLED ROMAGNOLI. Do it last man on Defrel, direct red for the AC Milan captain.

74 ‘- Super Tips on Messias’ shot in the left area.

73 ‘- Yellow also to Kjaer, do it on Berardi.

71 ‘- Tonali warned for fouling Matheus Henrique.

68 ‘- Inside Pellegri for Florenzi.

68 ′ – Kjaer close to the header on the nice cross from Messias, ball out of the way by very little.

66 ‘- GOAL SASSUOLO. Berardi jumps over Romagnoli and with his right stabs Maignan under the legs.

63 ‘- Ibrahimovic’s blow from outside the area, ball to the side not by much.

61 ‘- Tonali with the left from inside the area does not center the goal, high ball.

60 ‘- Inside Tonali for Bennacer.

58 ‘- Dionisi puts Defrel for Scamacca.

55 ‘- Leao tries the right-footed shot just inside the area, ball out. Dangerous restart of the Rossoneri, but they do not finalize.

54 ′ – Theo Hernandez was also warned, who fouledly stopped Frattesi.

53 ‘- Bennacer warned for tactical foul on Frattesi.

50 ′ – Milan wants to take the reins of the game, but Sassuolo replies blow by blow.

46 ‘- THE SECOND HALF BEGINS. Pioli puts Kessie and Messias for Bakayoko and Brahim Diaz.

Milan-Sassuolo: direct of the first half

45 + 1 ′ – FIRST HALF CONCLUDED IN SAN SIRO. Milan 1-2 Sassuolo. After the advantage signed by Romagnoli, the Rossoneri were joined by Scamacca and then overtaken by an unfortunate own goal by Kjaer.

45 ‘+ 1’ – Saelemaekers misses the cross for Ibrahimovic, who was unmarked in the area.

45 ‘- One minute of recovery granted by the referee Manganiello.

44 ‘- Nice movement by Scamacca, who anticipates Kjaer but does not frame the goal.

38 ‘- Raspadori is booked for a foul on Bennacer.

36 ‘- Maignan rejects Raspadori’s low and precise shot.

33 ‘- GOAL SASSUOLO. Kjaer’s own goal, after Maignan rejected Scamacca’s shot on him. Unfortunate Rossoneri.

30 ‘- Leao enters the area, but his low cross is intercepted by a defender.

27 ‘- Maxime Lopez warned for stopping Saelemaekers on a restart. Sassuolo complains about an alleged touch of the arm by Brahim Diaz in the area, the VAR controls but there is nothing.

24 ‘- GOAL SASSUOLO. Scamacca from outside the area puts her at the crossroads with a very powerful shot, Maignan can do nothing. Bakayoko error at the beginning of the action.

21 ‘- GOAL MILAN! Romagnoli header from corner brings the Rossoneri forward!

19 ‘. Romagnoli remains on the ground for a few moments after a contact with Scamacca, then gets up regularly.

17 ‘- Scamacca checks and immediately shoots from inside the area, ball out.

17 ‘- Saelemaekers misses a pass and favors a restart of Sassuolo, Maxime Lopez luckily misses the cross and Kjaer puts in a corner.

13 ‘- Insistent action by Sassuolo, the Rossoneri are saved.

10 ‘- Great restart of Milan, but Leao serves Theo Hernandez when he is now offside and then the former Real Madrid still misses the last touch. The action could have been better exploited.

9 ′ – Ayhan walls a conclusion from Ibra’s fly in the area, a nice ball from Florenzi.

5 ‘- Bakayoko with the right from outside the area just misses the door.

5 ‘- Maxime Lopez blocks a potentially dangerous shot by Bennacer from outside the area.

3 ‘- Kjaer’s decisive rescue on Frattesi’s cross. The Dane avoided trouble.

3 ‘- Good start for the Rossoneri, immediately aggressive and proactive.

1 ‘- Let’s go!

At 3 pm the referee Manganiello will whistle the start of the match at San Siro.

Read also -> Milan-Sassuolo, streaming and live TV: where to see the match on November 28th

Serie A, official line-ups Milan-Sassuolo

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernández; Bennacer, Bakayoko; Saelemaekers, Díaz, Leão; Ibrahimović. Available: Mirante, Tătăruşanu; Ballo-Touré, Conti, Gabbia, Kalulu; Kessie, Krunić, Messias, Tonali; Maldini, Pellegri. Coach: Pioli.

SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Advice; Müldür, Ayhan, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Frattesi, Maxime Lopez, Matheus; Berardi, Scamacca, Raspadori. Available: Pegolo, Satalino; Chiricheș, Peluso, Rogério, Toljan; Harroui, Magnanelli, Traorè; Defrel. Coach: Dionisi.

Referee: Manganiello di Pinerolo.

Milan-Sassuolo: the presentation of the match

After defeating Atletico Madrid in the last away match of the Champions League, Milan are looking forward to their new league match. Pioli’s team wants to win again, to keep the top of the Serie A standings and drive Inter back to -4. Furthermore, the disappointing defeat of last day against Fiorentina must be redeemed.

The Rossoneri are without Tomori, Calabria, Rebic and Giroud. But they find again Maignan (has not played since the beginning of October) and Rafael Leao (only bench at Wanda Metropolitano). From the first minute also Florenzi, Bakayoko and Bennacer. There are five changes compared to the match played against Atletico Madrid.

Dionisi’s team has just returned from a disappointing home draw against Cagliari and have scored just one point in the last three rounds of the championship. Not a particularly happy moment, but the neroverdi should not be underestimated. There are players like Lopez, Berardi, Raspadori and Scamacca to keep an eye on. There is Frattesi, whose disqualification for blasphemy has been canceled.