Disappointment for Napoli Primavera: heavy defeat in Cagliari

Bad defeat for the Naples Spring. The azzurrini were defeated with a resounding 3 to 0 from the same category of Cagliari.

The race began immediately uphill for the coaches Frustalupi, who in the 18 ‘and 26’ of the first half, in less than 10 minutes, have suffered two very heavy goals that have directed the game in favor of the hosts. The goal of the final KO came in the second half, at 65 ‘, after a mistake by the goalkeeper Idasiak.

The Naples therefore fails the possibility of redeeming himself immediately after the defeat between the friendly walls against theInter gained last week and momentarily slips to fourth place in the standings, on equal points just with Inter And Cagliari.

Cagliari Napoli Primavera 3-0: result and match report

NETWORKS: 18 ‘Palomba, 26’ Ceter, 65 ‘Palomba

CAGLIARI: D’Aniello, Sulis, Obert, Palomba, Noah, Kourfalidis (C), Carboni, Cavuoti (72 ‘Schirru), Tramoni (72’ Masala), Céter (46 ‘Yanken), Desogus (84’ Pulina). Available: Lolic; Iovu, Secci, Vitale; Caddeo, Corsini, Manca, Vinciguerra. Trainer: Alessandro Agostini.

NAPLES: Idasiak, Barba (72 ‘Giannini), Ambrosino (84’ Jewels), Cioffi, Spavone (84 ‘Marranzino), Di Dona (56’ Mercurio), Mané, Spedalieri, Marchisano, Vergara, D’Agostino. TO disposition: De Marco, Hysaj, Pesce, Spavone, Toure. Trainer: Nicolò Frustalupi.

WARNINGS: 47 ‘Beard, 63’ Cavuoti

