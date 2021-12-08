disappointment Theo and Kessie, Tonali is saved

The scores and the report cards of the Gazzetta dello Sport on the performances of the Rossoneri who played last night at the San Siro against Liverpool! So many shortcomings …

Bitter awakening for all the Rossoneri fans! The Milan is out of theEurope, and this is a reality that disappoints the many expectations of the beginning of the season. The team of Stefano Pioli she fell at home last night against a Liverpool in turn over, but still superior.

1-2 the final result, with i Reds which closed the ranking of Group B with full points: 18 points won. Milan, on the other hand, finished the course last, with only 4 points as a scant tally. The victory on the other side of theAtletico Madrid against the Port meant that the Rossoneri did not even hit third place and therefore the “relegation” in Europa League.

To the Devil all that remains is to concentrate all the attention on the championship. Currently at the top of the A league, the Rossoneri must try to go all the way given the lack of other commitments. But in any case there is a lot of work to be done to reach the level of the other big Europeans.

Last night, a San Siro, the technical-tactical gap with the Reds was clear Klopp. Liverpool had several young Academy players on the pitch, and despite this it was absolutely complicated for AC Milan. There Gazzetta dello Sport, as usual, he assigned his votes to the performance of every single Rossoneri on the pitch. So many shortcomings!

Milan-Liverpool, the report cards: Tonali best in the field

Pegs 5.5: forced to experience the best formation with the few players available, perhaps he has few faults on the team’s performance.

Tonals 6, best of the field: physical and tactical, he is not accompanied by his teammates. It is a beacon in the night, but alone it manages to move very little.

Maignan 5: he takes the stage as in the first leg, but this time he is the protagonist in the negative. Two shots, two blocks, and two goals from Liverpool.

Kalulu 6: it is a crescendo in performance, but there is a lack of descents and crosses.

Tomori 5.5: leads the defense for an hour, and scores the 1-0 with a paw. But he sins of presumption and gives 2-1 to the Reds.

Romagnoli 5.5: not very reactive on Salah’s network, he recovers from a distance. But the first distraction weighs heavily.

Theo Hernandez 5: anyone suffers on a defensive level, and pushes little when he has some space. He falls asleep at 1-1.

Kessie 5: lower in the midfield than his opponents, he behaves almost like a laughingstock of the class. Then what a wrong goal at the end, and maybe more than one!

Messias 5: Little unpredictability and little imagination. Only the cross for the 1-0 is good.

Brahim Diaz 5.5: much better on the way! He looks for Ibrahimovic and company but never finds the extent of the passage.

Krunic 5.5: balancer, but it lacks the imagination it does not actually possess!

Ibrahimovic 5: first he looks for spaces forward, but no opportunity to put himself on stage for him! Then he backs off and tries to trigger his teammates, but something is missing, especially in attitude.

Bennacer 6: picks up the baton from Tonali. Enter and break the race by adding dynamism and imagination, but it’s too late.

Saelemaekers 6: he also enters the race well, but now there is little to do. Grit, courage and desire to help the team. He is cool, but the others are not!

Florenzi 6: confirms the positive moment of growth, but can do little about the inferiority compared to the Reds.