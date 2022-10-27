Disaster at the inauguration of the out-of-hospital emergency room in Ayuso: 60% of doctors quit the first day | Madrid

Disaster in out-of-hospital emergencies in the Community of Madrid. The Ministry of Health has recorded more than 40% casualties among the health personnel who had to join the 78 24-hour Health Centers this Thursday. They are doctors, nurses or caretakers who have communicated throughout the day, “sometimes less than two hours before the opening of their center”, in the words of the Administration, that they were not going to take their place in the facilities reopened by the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso due to “temporary disability, due to personal situations of a different nature or due to permits requested due to family incidents.” The Deputy Minister of Health Care and Public Health, Fernando Prados, explained that, among doctors, casualties amount to 60%. The surprise, in reality, has not been such for the medical profession, which had previously warned that at least 30 health workers had resigned their jobs, because until now they had worked specific hours to reconcile their personal situations and not they could assume that change of conditions from one day to the next. In many cases, they have communicated it only hours in advance, since the toilets began to receive emails at dawn in which they were notified of the new destinations and schedules.

“Of the 234 professionals who had been called to work today, a total of 94 have reported their leave due to temporary disability, personal situations of a different nature or permits requested due to family incidents,” the Community of Madrid said in a statement. “This situation has caused that 43 centers (almost 60%) have found themselves with the circumstance that they did not have a doctor, a situation that is being corrected with the mobilization of the 49 Home Care Units deployed by Summa 112, something that had been agreed that it would not be done in the agreement with the unions.

“The system had been agreed with the unions at a sectoral table, we have been working with them for many weeks in more than six meetings in which we have been drawing up the ordering method to be able to open these centers”, explained the Deputy Minister of Health.

According to the new plan, the 78 new 24-hour Health Centers – made up of the 41 Rural Care Service (SAR) and the 37 former Primary Care Emergency Services (SUAP) – had half of the pandemic professionals. Of the 360 ​​doctors who were previously distributed between the 41 SARs and the 37 SUAPs, now there will only be 210, that is, those who already worked in rural care services. Meanwhile, the doctors who worked in the SUAPs and were distributed between the Hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal and the provisional home care units created during the pandemic will be divided. Those who were assigned to the pandemic hospital (16) will end up forming part of the primary care staff and, therefore, of the new 24-hour Health Centers. The latter will continue to be under the tutelage of Summa 112, as they have been since 2004, when the Comprehensive Emergency and Health Emergency Plan of the Community of Madrid was changed. This means that they will no longer return to the fixed position they had in their health center and will continue in the home care units, that is, in a mobile unit that cares for patients in their homes.

And that has been the main obstacle for which the Amyts union has not signed the agreement with the Ministry of Health, as Satse, CC OO, CSIT UP and UGT have done, which managed to improve the working conditions of the toilets, but not increase the number of troops until adding the same as there were before the pandemic.

“Despite how few professionals they are, the day they started working has not been taken into account, not even. It was not that difficult, managers and Mr. Counselor”, said Ángela Hernández, spokesperson for Amyts. “You had to have at least the decency of, if you are going to change your device and change the conditions, that the day you had to go to work coincide with this day [por este jueves]. It seems that there are many problems with work-life balance permits, with reductions… People have their lives set up in a certain way and cannot change it from one day to the next. And this makes us fear that they will produce and increase the number of resignations that we already know have been taking place. We cannot afford to lose doctors, we have to attract them, and this is going to be very, very difficult”, Hernández lamented.

The doctors who were working until now in the rural care services are usually those who accepted that destiny because they needed to reconcile their personal situations and the emergency hours of these centers allowed it. “It wasn’t a bargain either, was it?” insisted José Miguel Enguidanos, a 62-year-old doctor from the Cadalso de los Vidrios Rural Care Service. “In exchange, we were in charge of doing the nights, weekends, holidays like Christmas, Kings, Easter… shifts that nobody wanted. But we did it voluntarily for two reasons: either we are older people who need time for other things, or they are young doctors with very young children who need to reconcile”.

