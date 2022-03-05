Disaster! He asked for a Barbie piñata for her niece’s birthday, and what she received took her by surprise (VIDEO)





With the arrival of the pandemic, online shopping was all the rage and there is no doubt that they are here to stay. Although they were already being used, the sanitary conditions strengthened them and more than doubled their use. From the comfort of your home and at the click of a button, you can have any service or object at your door in a few minutes, without even moving.

By: Chronicle

There are those who find it the most comfortable thing in the world – and they don’t change it for anything – but there are also those who prefer to see the products with their own eyes, hold them in their hands, try them and check the quality of what they are going to buy.

There is no doubt that when we order online we end up sticking to the famous “expectation/reality”: how we thought something was going to be and how it really is when it arrives.

This is what happened to the TikTok user @alesoto1018 who had commissioned a piñata for her niece, with the figure of the face of the famous “Barbie” doll. When the woman shared what she received after the order, the laughter and ridicule of the users of the platform overflowed the publication and, in a few hours, the video went viral and had more than 12 thousand likes.

“It is abstract art”; “I want to apologize on behalf of all the piñateros in the world”; “What city are the Picasso Piñatas from?”; “what I had to pay/what I was able to pay”; “It was like a dislocated flamingo”, were just some of the comments from Internet users.

@alesoto1018 #party #labarbie?? ? ? original sound – Matthew Rincón

“The piñata I asked for my niece’s birthday” / “What I received”, with those words he accompanied the bizarre images of that nameless object. In another publication on the same social network, the young woman posted another image divided in two, with the photo of the piñata that she ordered and with which she finally received it, and ironically: “Mention the differences you find, high difficulty” .

Fortunately, this story had a happy ending. A user showed solidarity and contributed to the cause: she made her the piñata she was looking for: “Another girl made it for me,” she wrote next to the publication with the new piñata, now similar to the one she wanted.