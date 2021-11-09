“Disastrous Ayroldi! He made a lot of mistakes and treated Osimhen like a little boy”

He spoke on Radio Marte during the broadcast “Marte Sport Live” Maurizio Pistocchi, Journalist. “Napoli made 16 shots against 11 but hit the target only on one occasion. The numbers (also others) tell a bit how the game was, that is, complicated: Verona plays with great organization and physical strength, they know what to do. In addition, Ayroldi took part, who in my opinion refereed very badly. Which son of art? Disastrous. At the beginning there was a very clear foul on Mario Rui di Faraoni not whistled, then there are at least 3 episodes in the penalty area which are all foul for me.

For example, first he whistled a non-existent offside at Insigne, then a sensational retention on Osimhen in which a foul was called on the attacker. Almost punitive decisions have been seen against Osimhen, who is not foul or a simulator. Ayroldi instead treated him like a kid. He was even whistled against a foul in which he is on his back and the defender jumps on him.

However, it must be said that Napoli’s performance was not up to the previous ones. He conceded a goal in a somewhat stupid way, where to accompany on Barak. In the second half, when he had to push, Napoli instead dropped in intensity. Maybe there was a bit of fatigue, even mental. However, I do not agree with those who say that Napoli are playing less well. I didn’t like refereeing at all. It is not a question of looking for alibis ”.