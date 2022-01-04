disastrous conditions for women’s slalom, hopefully in salt. At 12.30 the start

On the hill of Sljeme, where the high temperatures have made the mantle a pulp, the fifth round of specialties for the women’s cup. Petra Vlhova first to leave, Shiffrin returning with 7, there are four blue in the race. LIVE on NEVEITALIA.

Tuesday 4 January, 11:00

The conditions are a semi-disaster, given that even more than in recent years, the heat of the period meant that a miracle was needed to keep the “Crveni Spust” in good condition, which today will host the opening women’s slalom of the two days in Zagreb (men on the track on Wednesday).

Hopefully in the salt effect, but the first heat of a fundamental race in the fight for the World Cup is really an unknown factor, with the return of Mikaela Shiffrin to defend herself from the assault of Sofia Goggia (who will then have the races fast available from mid-month) and Petra Vlhova, winner of the last two editions of the “Snow Queen Trophy” and at the start with a bib number 1 which could already be fundamental for the opening run at 12.30 (the second is scheduled at 16.05) and traced by Christian Thoma, coach of the Swedes.

The “usual notes”, from Liensberger second in Lienz and today at the start with 5, to the Swiss duo Holdener-Gisin (numbers 4 and 6) will try to enter the fight between Mika (comb. 7) and Petra, passing through those who they are thirsty for redemption after the last negative race, that is Lena Duerr and Anna Swenn-Larsson who will come out of the gate immediately after Vlhova.

First round of the women’s slalom in Zagreb that you can follow on NEVEITALIA, starting at 12.30 with the FIS live timing service.

There are four blue at the gate, with Vera Tschurtschenthaler out for the positivity to Covid that emerged yesterday. First two at the start Lara Della Mea and Marta Rossetti in sequence, with bibs 32 and 33, in search of the first seasonal qualification, for which Sophie Mathiou, starting with number 50, and Anita Gulli will instead need a great feat (54).