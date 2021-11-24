Disastrous European round, Pistocchi: “Allegri sacked, Juventus considered him boiled”

It was not a particularly favorable European round for the Italians, today Napoli, yesterday the ugly debacle of Juventus made noise, which conceded four goals at Tuchel’s Chelsea home. Maurizio Pistocchi, journalist, to the microphones of Radio Punto Nuovo, was very severe towards Allegri’s bianconeri: “The defeat of the Juventus against Chelsea? It is the emblem of the backwardness of Italian football compared to the European one. Juve have been doing everything wrong for four seasons now. “

Furthermore, Pistocchi added: “Everything is wrong mainly in the choices of the coaches. After being eliminated with Ajax in 2019, Merry had been considered outdated and therefore exonerated, subsequently neither Sarri nor Pirlo was given time “.

Furthermore, Pistocchi adds: “They did not give him the right time to carry out that profound change of mentality that society pursued only in theory. The problem of Juventus is the club, the squad, on the other hand, I consider it to be of the highest level “.