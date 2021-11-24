Disastrous Rabiot, Church does not see VOTES

The votes and judgments of the protagonists of the match, valid for the 5th day of the Champions League: Chelsea Juve report cards

The votes and judgments of the protagonists of the match of the 5th day of the Champions League: report cards Chelsea Juve. THE CHRONICLE OF THE MATCH

TOP: Bonucci

FLOP: Rabiot, Alex Sandro, Church

VOTES

Szczesny 6.5 – Avoid the result being worse.

Cuadrado 5 – Great suffering race against Chilwell and Hudson-Odoi.

Bonucci 6 – Among the few that holds. Careful behind, he does a nice surgery on Hudson-Odoi.

De Ligt 6 – A little soft in the third goal, but it’s not easy after a whole match of defensive interventions. Among the least worst.

Alex Sandro 4.5 – He continuously slows down the action, even losing several balls. Wrong on the occasion of the second goal.

McKennie 5 Without the ball, Allegri asks him to play very wide on the right, so much so that he looks like a fifth. With Juve’s low center of gravity, he can rarely enter forward. Heavy responsibilities in the fourth goal.

Locatelli 5 Not the best race for one with its characteristics. He doesn’t touch many balls, but when he gets to the heart of the game he puts Morata alone in front of the goal. Disappears in the second half. From 80 ‘Arthur sv

Bentancur 4.5 Bad game conditioned by many mistakes. From 59 ‘Dybala 5.5 Cannot change a compromised game.

Rabiot 4.5 – First time horror. Loses balls in profusion that generate dangerous restarts.

Church 5 – Often on the pitch, once again he has little impact as a second striker. 80 ‘Kulusevski

Morata 5 – At the end of the first half the opportunity that could have been worth a draw is devoured. For the rest, the usual difficult race, low and surrounded by rival jerseys. It is not easy to be a center forward. From 67 ‘Kean 5.5 – A good shot in the final.

Annex Allegri 5 – Juve without ideas and intensity, it is annihilated from 1 ‘to 90’.

