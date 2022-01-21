discharged from San Raffaele, he is fine

Good news for Mino Raiola, who was discharged from the hospital today San Raffaele of Milan where he was hospitalized for scheduled checks. Yesterday the German newspaper Bild he had spoken of “serious pulmonary problems” for the King of prosecutors, so much so that many newspapers had come to fear for the life of the Italian-Dutch.

Mino Raiola resigned from San Raffaele

“He’s fine… it was just a bad taste fake news spread”, said one of his collaborators today in the aftermath of the news. Mino Raiola he has nothing serious and went to the hospital for a scheduled surgery which required general anesthesia. This is the reason for the hospitalization of the super agent, who in his stable can count on people like othersand Ibrahimovic, Haaland, Balotelli, Kean, Verratti And de Ligt.

Mino Raiola, the Bild had talked about serious conditions

The chaos around the conditions of Mino Raiola it had started yesterday, when the German newspaper Bild had spoken of a Mino Raiola “In intensive care at San Raffaele for lung problems”. In reality it was just a scheduled check, nothing to worry about.

Yesterday his staff had issued a press release to deny the rumors about the precarious state of health of Raiola: “Mino Raiola is not in intensive care and is undergoing routine checks”.

Mino Raiola, an operation already on 12 January

A few days ago in fact Mino Raiola he had been hospitalized, reads the note drawn up by his press office at the time: “he had been subjected to ordinary medical checks which required anesthesia. These are scheduled checks, there has been no emergency intervention “.

It was an operation planned for a long time now, and yesterday’s hospitalization is now read only as a series of checks on the general physical state of Raiola.

OMNISPORT