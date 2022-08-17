Discolored eyebrows: succumb to the trend of bleached eyebrows thanks to these easy … and ephemeral tips

Seen on the models Bella and Gigi Hadid, or even Lila Grace, the bleached eyebrows continue to arouse admiration. But how to reproduce this trend of clear eyebrows without going through the discoloration box?

Discolored eyebrows are definitely the beauty trend to follow. This bold trend eyebrows has been adopted by many celebrities. Among them, we note the Hadid sisters, Lila Grace (the daughter of Kate Moss), Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox, Lady Gaga… The list is still long. Now, it is the social networks that have seized this new beauty. One thing is certain: light eyebrows, even invisible, have really democratized. And at the start of the 2022 school year, they will still be present on the faces of fashionistas.

Bleached eyebrows: adopt this trend without bleaching your eyebrows

The trend of bleached eyebrows has met with great success on the Internet. The proof, the hashtag #Bleachedeyebrows has more than 92 million views on TikTok. If the stars have no trouble appropriating it, in reality, it is not easy to take the plunge. So how to have ultra clear eyebrows à la Kendall Jenner without resorting to bleaching your hair? Thanks to the power of makeup. Just had to think about it.

How to get discolored eyebrows with makeup?

After the gestures for their good maintenance, we have spotted tips for having (falsely) discolored eyebrows, in particular thanks to L’Oreal Paris. The cosmetic brand advises in a tutorial, to apply its foundation on the whole face, without forgetting the eyebrows. Then, with a brush, it is recommended to correctly integrate the material into the bristles for a uniform finish. Then powder everything. If the eyebrows are very dark, apply another layer of powder, white this time. Note that with concealer, it also works very well.

As for make-up artist Pat McGrath, she uses a colored cream for the eyebrows. Thanks to this miracle product, the Hadid sisters marched with almost non-existent eyebrows. Finally, for those who don’t dare hide them as much, brow gels lighter than hair color may be the ideal option. There is therefore no longer any excuse not to succumb to the trend of Bleached eyebrows at the start of the school year!