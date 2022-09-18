Discomfort in the networks by video of young people making fun of a food business employee

By Mark Contreras.- Outrage and impotence has caused a video that circulates on social networks, in which two young people provoke an employee of a fast food establishment who was in charge of cleaning the establishment.

In the audio visual that has been shared on different Instagram and Twitter accounts since this Saturday morning, it is shown how the men make fun of the young woman who softened the business floor while a young woman recorded the moment.

Faced with the teasing and provocations, the woman limited herself to continuing to work, avoiding falling into the field of those who interrupted her.

Not satisfied with the undesirable moment, one of the young men decided to stop and walk on the floor that had recently been cleaned by the young woman, in a clear provocation.

The reactions from the users of the networks were immediate, calling the treatment of the employee abusive and highlighting her degree of patience.

Comparing the behavior of the young woman with that of a psychology professional who recently went viral for attacking her husband’s vehicle, the actor and comedian Aquiles Correa posted the following message on his Twitter account: “Incredible: a psychology professional mental health causes damage to her husband’s vehicle due to some spilled grease and a janitor, shows emotional management before two bad born.

Incredible: a mental health professional causes damage to her husband’s vehicle due to some spilled grease and a janitor shows off her emotional control in the face of two bastards. – Achilles Correa (@achillescorrea1) September 17, 2022

When uploading the video on his Instagram account, the user @ElPandadominicano expressed: “I spent years cleaning in New York, thank God it was a stage in my life and I am grateful for that work, he fed me for several years and I identify with the young woman. , if he does it to me I’ll go out in Nuria, that’s why the cabinetmaker failed a man they don’t do it, rats.”

Another who posted the video was the creator of humorous content @TorniCleto, who motivated his followers to locate those who gave the employee a hard time