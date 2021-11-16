disconcerting photos, they take us for a ride – Libero Quotidiano





In spite of the rumors and the scoop on the alleged betrayals of him that continue to rage in Argentina, between Wanda Nara And Mauro Icardi the clear sky seems to have definitely returned. Their marriage crisis has become public knowledge in recent weeks, even if in the end it is not well understood how and why they made peace and above all how serious the actions of the PSG player were.





When the divorce papers seemed ready, the two made peace instead. They sealed the new union again with a romantic getaway in the United Arab Emirates: without children in tow and without work commitments to harass them, they took a few days at the beach and seem to have definitively solved their problems, judging by posts and photos with a high rate of romance that both shared on their respective social accounts. Now they are ready to return to Paris, where their 5 children are waiting for them and the daily life that had undergone a very strong shock.





In total they spent four days in Dubai: between the beach, hotel room with red balloons, goblets of bubbles, gifts and couple photos everything seems to be back to normal between Icardi and Wanda. Also testified by some bombastic shots of her, who gave her followers a couple of provocative poses, with her curves in plain sight.







