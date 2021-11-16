Sports

disconcerting photos, they take us for a ride – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 38 1 minute read


In spite of the rumors and the scoop on the alleged betrayals of him that continue to rage in Argentina, between Wanda Nara And Mauro Icardi the clear sky seems to have definitely returned. Their marriage crisis has become public knowledge in recent weeks, even if in the end it is not well understood how and why they made peace and above all how serious the actions of the PSG player were.

It ended badly at the restaurant. Bomba del Corsera on Wanda and Icardi: in the center of Milan ...

When the divorce papers seemed ready, the two made peace instead. They sealed the new union again with a romantic getaway in the United Arab Emirates: without children in tow and without work commitments to harass them, they took a few days at the beach and seem to have definitively solved their problems, judging by posts and photos with a high rate of romance that both shared on their respective social accounts. Now they are ready to return to Paris, where their 5 children are waiting for them and the daily life that had undergone a very strong shock.

In total they spent four days in Dubai: between the beach, hotel room with red balloons, goblets of bubbles, gifts and couple photos everything seems to be back to normal between Icardi and Wanda. Also testified by some bombastic shots of her, who gave her followers a couple of provocative poses, with her curves in plain sight.

He was in the room with Icardi and his mistress. Another drama for Wanda Nara, chaos in the family

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 38 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Argentina: training for the challenge against Italy

4 days ago

TOP NEWS 5pm – Arsenal-Fiorentina agreement for Vlahovic. Inter renews Barella

1 week ago

LIVE TJ – ALLEGRI to Dazn: “Rabiot the owner? Nothing changes. Mckennie is growing. I expect Fiorentina to be excellent, we must be at their level”

1 week ago

Sinner and the Finals: here’s how he can qualify for Turin

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button