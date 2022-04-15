Discontent over the lockdown is growing in Shanghai

The new wave of infections in Shanghai, where a very strict lockdown has been introduced since the end of March, is considered the biggest health crisis that China has had to face since the epidemic in Wuhan, the city where the first cases of COVID were identified -19 at the beginning of 2020. The Chinese government is in great difficulty, above all because the “zero-COVID” strategy used so far to contain the pandemic is not working, and for the serious consequences that the lockdowns are having on global trade.

The government also seems to have another concern: the lockdown in Shanghai is creating unusual discontent among the local population and in recent days there have been episodes of protests and demonstrations of great frustration. For China, the fear is that this discontent is now spreading to other cities as well, and that it will turn into a wider crisis of confidence in the Chinese Communist Party.

The city of Shanghai, home to around 25 million inhabitants, has reached its third week of complete lockdown, following some partial restrictions introduced as early as the beginning of March. On Thursday 24,166 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded across the country, 95 percent of which were found in Shanghai; and even if for some days in some parts of the city the measures have been partially relaxed, at the moment it is not known until when the lockdown will be in force. However, the situation appears to be quite critical, and the prolongation of the restrictions has already led to some protests.

Despite the censorship, very critical messages have gradually appeared on the main Chinese social networks against the measures imposed by the government by desperate people in great difficulty in obtaining food and other goods. Many other messages, often censored, instead allude to people who would have committed suicide due to the harsh conditions, but also to protests and acts of rebellion.

As he tells Bloomberg, for example, the song “Do You Hear the People Sing?” of the musical Les Misérableswhich had been censored during the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019 and was once again used as a symbol of rebellion and defiance against the rigid rules during the very first outbreaks in Wuhan in 2020. On Thursday, other people took to the streets to protest , in some cases clashing with the police.

In addition to being the worst health crisis in China since the start of the pandemic, the current situation in Shanghai seems to accompany a bigger problem as well. The criticisms received for the lockdown in Shanghai – one of the main commercial poles of China and world trade – and for the one imposed in the province of Jilin, where another 24 million people live, in fact risk spreading to other parts of the country and above all of jeopardizing the consensus for the powerful president Xi Jinping, who is likely to be elected for his third term at the end of the year.

Various analysts heard from Bloomberg in fact, they argue that the rigid approach to containing the pandemic threatens to hinder the plans for the “great renewal of the nation”, through which Xi and the ruling Communist Party intend to make China the main power in the world. In particular, the measures would undermine the idea of ​​improving the quality of life to build a “prosperous” society, one of the pillars on which the government’s propaganda rests.

During a visit to Hainan province on Wednesday, Xi hinted that for now the strict “zero COVID” measures cannot be lifted and that the population must adapt to this situation, despite the criticalities and problems for the economy. “The work of prevention and control cannot be relaxed,” said Xi. “Persistence is victory.”

