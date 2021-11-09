Discord CEO unveils upcoming integration with Ethereum, community reacts negatively

The instant messaging platform Discord may soon introduce support for MetaMask and WalletConnect integrations, as evidenced by a pre-release screenshot shared by the platform’s CEO, Jason Citron. However, a portion of the Discord community expressed concerns about the update, threatening to cancel their Nitro subscriptions.

Citron’s announcement of the future integration of the Ethereum blockchain came in response to a tweet from Packy McCormick, founder of Not Boring, who shared an article that reads:

“Imagine a human website. Imagine a place where memes flow freely. Imagine a place where humans and robots live in harmony. Imagine, in other words, a place like Discord. “

Although Citron’s shared pre-release screenshot of Discord aims to accelerate crypto adoption, part of the community has opposed the move by highlighting the ecosystem issues regarding carbon emissions, money laundering and uncertainties in the market. of non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Additionally, the reaction prompted several users to terminate their subscriptions to Discord Nitro, the platform’s premium service costing $ 4.99 per month or $ 49.99 per year. In the words of Discord user Olivia:

“Implementing NFTs on Discord would be bad publicity, and would result in a drop in Nitro subscriptions as many people cancel them. NFTs cause environmental damage, and are mostly used for tax evasion and money laundering. It’s all a ponzi scheme, not involve Discord. “

Implementing NFTs in discord would result in bad PR, and a drop in Nitro subscriptions as a large amount of people cancel. NFTs cause environmental damage, and are mainly used for tax evasion & money laundering. The entire thing is a ponzi scheme. Do not connect discord to this. – Olivia Wertheimer (Open to opportunities!) (@ Kingdomfantasy6) November 8, 2021

Conversely, many users from the gaming community see this move as a step in the right direction. Responding to Olivia, user Bryce NFT stated:

“You just called the NFT industry a ponzi scheme with no valid evidence. Don’t comment if you don’t know what you’re talking about. “

Related: Bitfinex Pay integrates MetaMask amid the growing demand for crypto payments

MetaMask integrations have brought millions of users to the crypto industry. On Friday, the crypto payment portal Bitfinex Pay launched a MetaMask integration for its platform.

In doing so, Bitfinex Pay has opened the doors to over 10 million new users to send and receive payments in cryptocurrencies. In a comment to Cointelegraph, Bitfinex Pay chief technology officer Paolo Ardoino said that digital assets will revolutionize the payments industry, adding “it is not a question of if but of when.“