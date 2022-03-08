Discord Goes Down Globally; the messaging service has connection problems

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Having trouble getting into your favorite Discord communities? Do you write to your friends and they don’t receive the messages? Don’t worry, nothing happened with your Internet connection (or at least not this time). What happens is that the communication service went down worldwide.

From approximately 12:00 PM, Mexico City time, Discord began to present failures. Thus, little by little, users began to raise their voices on other platforms, assuring that they are unable to use the popular messaging and community management application.

Inevitably, the problem reached the ears of the Discord team, who confirmed that the service is experiencing difficulties. In addition, they made it clear that they are investigating the situation, but have not yet found the cause of the problems to solve them.

Discord in trouble!

“While tracking this issue, a new issue has occurred that has caused a major API outage. The engineering department is working to correct this situation. We are continuing to investigate the issue affecting the API to find the source,” Discord said on the site status of him.

And you, are you having problems using Discord? Do you usually use this messaging and communication service?

