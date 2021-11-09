Discord will integrate Ethereum into its network through Metamask and WalletConnect – Nerd4.life

Business

Discord will integrate Ethereum into its network through Metamask and WalletConnect

9 hours ago
Jason Citron, Discord’s CEO, tweeted the future integration of the Discord with Ethereum, through Metamask and WalletConnect. In this way it will be possible to directly link Ethereum accounts to Discord.

Otherwise no indication has been given on what this may mean for Discord or for the users themselves. However the integration of the cryptocurrency directly inside the most used communication application in the world is an interesting novelty. Communities could use the opportunity for internal transactions or to organize sweepstakes, just to name two examples.

There are, however, those who are already thinking about integration with future games “play-to-earn“or with NFTs,” digital objects “that are unique and not reproducible in any way. Two of the great themes that could affect the world of video games in the coming months.

Of course, Discord’s already fragile security will be severely tested by Ethereum’s integration, but it could be that integration with one of the most popular and secure blockchains can help from this point of view as well. We will see how the situation will evolve when everything is implemented.

