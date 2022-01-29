Discount and sale. How do they change with Article 28

Here is how the discount and sale change in articles 121 and 122 of the Relaunch Decree after the publication of the Sostegni ter decree law and article 28 which heavily alters the rules of the game. Attention, Article 28 has already entered into force as Article 33 says

Art. 33 Entry into force

This decree enters into force on the day of its publication in the Official Gazette of the Italian Republic and will be presented to the Chambers for conversion into law.

Published in the Gazette of 27 January came into effect yesterday January 27th.

Modifications of discount and credit transfer

The changes made are capitalized.

Art. 121

Option to sell or discount instead of tax deductions

The subjects who sustain, ((in the years 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)), expenses for the interventions listed in paragraph 2 can opt, instead of the direct use of the deduction due, alternatively: a) for a contribution, in the form of a discount on the consideration due, up to a maximum amount equal to the consideration itself, advanced by the suppliers who carried out the interventions and recovered by the latter in the form of a tax credit, equal to the deduction due, with the right to subsequently assign the credit to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries WITHOUT FACULTY OF SUBSEQUENT ASSIGNMENT; b) for the assignment of a tax credit of the same amount, with the right of subsequent transfer to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries WITHOUT FACULTY OF SUBSEQUENT ASSIGNMENT.

Art. 122

Transfer of tax credits recognized by provisions issued to deal with the COVID-19 emergency

From the date of entry into force of this decree and until 31 December 2021, the beneficiaries of the tax credits listed in the following paragraph 2 may, instead of direct use, opt for the transfer, even partial, of the same to other subjects, including the lessor or the grantor, against a discount of the same amount on the rent to be paid, credit institutions and other financial intermediaries WITHOUT FACULTY OF SUBSEQUENT ASSIGNMENT.

The main findings

In recent days, these pages have extensively analyzed the consequences of the squeeze on the transfer of credit from building bonuses introduced by article 28 (it was 26 in the first draft). Recall Article 28 was introduced to solve the problem of fraud in construction. Here we summarize the main criticisms of the new measures:

– uncertainty of the rules and therefore unreliability of the State and the Government;

-change of rules (three times in 3 months, fourteen times in 19 months);

-Depresses the construction market by introducing a tightening on discount and sale, formidable tools for growth;

-vulnus to economic recovery;

– immediate closure of the large secondary credit market;

– risk of generating thousands of disputes for contracts already signed;

– the discount option is inapplicable for most entrepreneurs;

– wrong decision to solve the serious problem of fraud;

– implementation of credit acceptance rules by banks and financial institutions;

– withdrawal of banks from the credit market (why keep the credits for 10 years?);

– “resolves” with a decree law the Agency’s inability to carry out serious checks.

Will Parliament think about changing Article 28? Most of the operators believe it. Meanwhile, option B is advancing, or the search for alternative solutions to blocking the credit transfer.