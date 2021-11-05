Discount in the bill, the antidote to higher energy prices: how to get it

Increasingly higher prices in the bill. Electricity and gas become almost unsustainable burdens in times of crisis. This is why the Bonus but also the wisdom in consumption intervenes.

Beware of the rise in your bill. October has passed, bringing with it the echo of this mantra, finally encroaching on November with a sense of resignation to the inevitable. The change was significant, even for those who already travel in the free market: on average, each Italian family will spend 631 euros to honor the electricity bill, even 1,130 for the gas bill, increased by 15% compared to 2020. A blow that did not take given the historical moment but which, according to experts, is only the first of the consequences of the prices of raw materials increasing.

The accounts of the Italians, in fact, seem destined to be affected for a long time to come. At least for another two quarters according to experts, even if the rumor is that the upstream price increase may even undergo increases in the coming months. Here because the government has decided to implement a series of measures aimed at lightening the burden of utilities for Italian families. In fact, a real bonus to lower the cost of the bill, both for electricity and gas.

Discount in your bill as you get the bonus for households

In reality this is not new, since the bonus for the cost of bills has already been active for a few years. The strengthening of the measure, however, will only be valid until the end of the year. To access the so-called social bonuses for economic hardship (therefore the discount on the bill for the families most in difficulty) the expected income requirements must be taken into account. When it is granted, however, the facility will in fact include all domestic users, including that relating to water consumption. It is clear that the mere facilitation will be accompanied by greater moderation in the management of consumption during the day. A directive that is especially valid today, with an increasingly intense debate on the need to limit energy waste.

It was said of the income requirements. For the energy and gas bonus, an Isee indicator of less than 8,265 euros must be presented, or 20,000 in the case of a family unit with at least 4 dependent children. Furthermore, holders of Citizenship Income will be able to access the Bonus (including those relating to electricity and water), even if the ISEE exceeds the indicated threshold. The request for the facility can be sent to the Municipality of residence or through Caf, always presenting the Isee model. It will be the INPS system to ascertain, by matching the data received with those relating to supplies, the applicant’s right to a discount on the bill. Which will be the prerogative of both users with direct supply and condominium systems. As for the amounts, the gas bonus starts from 30 euros up to a maximum of 245 for larger families. A conspicuous help in times of rising prices.