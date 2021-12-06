Discount on invoice 2022: new rules from the anti-fraud decree!

Not long ago we talked about the credit assignment, an alternative to the tax deduction to be applied in relation to home bonus.

Today, however, we will talk about the discount on invoice, an option that is often associated with the first, but which has different characteristics and functions.

We will find out to which subsidy measures it will also apply in 2022, in relation to the latest news received from the Government and the Revenue Agency, which clearly defined the peculiarities of the recent Anti-fraud Decree.

Discount on the invoice: what is it and how does it work?

Many think that the discount on the invoice and the transfer of credit to be applied to home bonuses are two alternatives to the tax deduction, one always arm in arm with the other as life partners.

Conversely, there are two ways of repaying that they differ both in nature and in practical procedure.

The discount on the invoice is a repayment method that allows the beneficiary to request the application of the desired discount directly on the supplier’s invoice, instead of having to opt for the tax deduction which should be spread over 10 or 5 years in installments of the same amount.

More simply, as he explains ecodibergamo.it:

“The company carrying out the intervention undertakes to advance to the customer, at one time, the deductible sum from taxes, necessary to buy the costs of the planned construction intervention.”

The mechanism underlying this alternative allows the subject to carry out housework without having to shell out a penny (or almost), precisely because the burden of recovering the contribution recognized in the form of a tax discount is transferred to the company.

This means that the same company that carries out the work does not go to receive money, because it is aware that the applicant in question will benefit from the facilitation in the form of immediate discount on the invoice.

Subsequently, the task of recovering the sum as a tax credit lies with the company.

The interventions that can take advantage of the discount on the invoice are those relating to:

energy efficiency

to building renovations

the recovery or restoration of the facade of existing buildings (cleaning and painting included)

to anti-seismic works, to the installation of photovoltaic systems

the installation of columns intended for the recharging of electric vehicles

As regards the assignment of credit, however, things change completely.

This alternative consists of the transfer of the tax deduction by the contractor to a supplier of goods, to an independent attractor or to a bank.

By paying the full invoice to the company that carries out the agreed work, he can later choose to transfer the credit due to him to financial intermediaries (post offices, banks or insurance companies), who will then go to return the sum that is equivalent to the credit assigned.

At this point you may be wondering which of the two measures is more convenient, in terms of home bonuses.

First of all, you need to consider your own economic situation, evaluating its pros and cons.

Next, you need to understand what type of work you intend to carry out on the property and choose which of the two alternatives is better to combine in order not to risk losing out.

Therefore, there is no certain answer because it depends both on the contractor and on the extent of the interventions to be carried out.

What is certain is that whatever the decision is made, remember to communicate it electronically to theRevenue Agency.

Discount on invoice 2022: what does the Anti-Fraud Decree provide?

These days you have surely heard of the Anti-fraud Decree, a measure that has moved the whole system of home bonuses a little, bringing many new features.

As he explains legislazionetecnica.it:

“Introduced measures aimed at combating fraudulent behavior and strengthening controls on the use of deductions and on credit transfer and invoice discount operations”

In particular, the following were inserted as real rules to follow:

the extension ofcompliance visa requirement even if the Superbonus 110% is used by the beneficiaries directly as a deduction in the tax return (exceptions allowed)

the extension of the obligation of the compliance visa and of theasseveration of price congruity, even if you choose to opt for the discount on the invoice or the transfer of credit for the other home bonuses.

The video of Procida Vivone & Partners explains better what it consists of:

The new obligations of the second point remained in vogue for all communications sent to the Revenue Agency, no later than 12 November 2021.

Such communications had to be made both by individuals but also by non-commercial entities, arts and professions, by companies, individual enterprises and commercial entities (criterion of competence).

Differently from what has just been said, from November 26, 2021 it was possible to carry out these communications without having to attach neither the compliance visa nor the asseveration of the adequacy of the costs, but only in the presence of an agreement between the taxpayer and the transferee.

Yet, although the Anti-Fraud Decree was successful at the time of its activation, even what it competes the comunication it has made the ground move under the feet of millions of taxpayers.

With the provision of Wednesday 1 December, the Revenue Agency has provided new clarifications on the matter of suspension of communications the discount on the invoice and the credit transfer.

By implementing the provisions of the Anti-Fraud Decree, in fact, it has taken the liberty of suspend any communication sent for 30 days (within 5 days of sending it, of course), in order to have more time to evaluate particular cases of risk profiles.

The suspension is communicated by receipt and only when the checks confirm the presence of elements capable of determining it, can the cancellation of the communication be made known to the person who transmitted it.

In this specific case, the communication is considered not to have been made and the reasons that led to the consequent elimination are explained to the “sender”.

If, on the other hand, the same communication is sent through an intermediary, the person who forwards it must inform the holder of the deduction (or of the assigned credit) on the cancellation of the effects of the communication.

If, in the verification the risk elements are not confirmed that the suspension has been determined, or the maximum suspension period has passed, then such communication is considered to have been made.

This means that it will be able to produce the effects envisaged by the measures ordered by the Revenue Agency.

Discount on the invoice: 110% for the Superbonus, extended beyond 2022!

The first home bonus to be able to count on the discount on the invoice in 2022 was the Super bonus 110%, that is the measure most appreciated and requested by the citizens, as well as the most followed by the senators.

Together with the extension of the terms for the recognition of the maximum deduction, the bill approved a short time ago also established the new percentage reductions based on the implementation of the interventions on the property.

For the natural persons who are going to carry out these works on buildings consisting of 2 to 4 real estate units (even if they were not owners or they were, but co-owned with other natural persons), the benefit is up to 110% for the expenses incurred by 31 December 2022.

If the latter were incurred later, the percentage would decrease accordingly, leading to:

70%: for expenses incurred in 2024

65%: for expenses incurred in 2025

For individuals with Isee less than 25,000 euros per year who, on the other hand, intend to carry out interventions on individual real estate units for residential use, the deduction is up to the maximum extent for the costs incurred. by 30 June 2022 (December 31, 2022 if the CILA).

As for the IACPs, he explains ipsoa.it:

“The Superbonus 110% is up to 31 December 2023, provided that as of 30 June 2023 works have already been completed for a percentage of the total intervention equal to at least 60%.”

According to an initial formulation of the future Budget Law 2022, one of the most accredited hypotheses would be a increase of the Isee roof for owners of detached houses and single-family homes.

The limit, in fact, would no longer be that of 25,000 euros but a new one of 40,000 euros, which would make it possible not to exclude the 67% of owners who own this type of property from the incentive measure.

It is true that increasing the ISEE ceiling to € 40,000 would limit the effects of the subsidy, but it is also true that it would be done without endangering the effectiveness of the measure.

Extending the measure to 2026, the Government has set several stakes to be respected, but all useful to overcome the bureaucratic block that prevented access to the facility, certainly put in place to curb any type of discrepancy that could ruin the entire mechanism just put into operation .

L’item from Achiropita Cicada explores the theme of the Superbonus 110% explaining all the news coming in 2022.

Would you like to know more about the subject and see which other home bonuses will be discounted on the invoice next year?

