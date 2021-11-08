Discount on invoices and bonuses for villas: that’s what changes

In the final text of the Budget law expected for this week, there is also the go-ahead for the concessions for building renovations with the discount formula on the invoice, as well as the superbonus 110% for villas without an Isee threshold to 25 thousand euros, but with the obligation to show swiftly the certification of sworn work commencement. At the moment nothing is certain yet, given that many topics are under discussion, but the process is now nearing its conclusion, albeit with a certain delay. There is therefore the possibility that some changes to the text will be applied even before the budget session, effectively preceding the amendments.

Building bonuses

Among the main topics of discussion are building bonuses. Initially, the government had foreseen only for the 110% superbonus the possibility of obtaining the discount on the invoice and the assignment of the credit also in 2022, effectively eliminating it for the other benefits. This formula guaranteed the citizen, through the firm responsible for the work in the first case or the banks and other financial subjects in the second, the right to immediately obtain the entire tax advantage to lower costs, without having to wait for the tax returns of subsequent years to take advantage of the incentive.

If approved, this possibility, which without renewal would have inexorably lapsed on 31 December 2021, would be extended again for a further three years also for all other types of building renovations and energy efficiency. The discount on the invoice and the assignment of credit should give impetus to the sector over the next three years, again opening the possibility of accessing these building bonuses even to the lowest incomes, those with less financial capacity and who often risk not having sufficient tax capacity to benefit from other types of deductions.

Regarding the question of single-family homesInstead, the draft of the provision provided that only owners capable of producing an ISEE (i.e. the economic situation indicator in which not only income but also assets are taken into account) of less than 25 thousand euros could access the superbonus. A rather complex and long-term selection mechanism would have led to the overcoming of this constraint, as well as the risk of cutting out from the benefits citizens who are not particularly wealthy.

Precisely for these reasons, the idea of ​​a removal of this barrier is made room, which would also make it possible to reduce the time drastically: it would be sufficient, in fact, to present the sworn commencement notice (Cilas) within a set deadline: at moment we talk about the month of March. However, this would also be a way of filtering requests and therefore of keeping the anticipated costs under control to support the measure.