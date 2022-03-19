Discount on petrol, bills in installments: what’s in the anti-price increase dl

Aid for families, businesses and refugee reception: the draft of the decree is 35 articles (read and download the document) to oppose “ the economic and humanitarian effects to counter the Ukrainian crisis “The measures include the long-awaited interventions on bills: from the installments to the social bonus, the news on electricity and gas, the new bonuses, how the refugees will be welcomed and the support for agriculture and fishing will take place. And, of course, the measures on expensive fuels.

The cut on fuels

A temporary reduction in the rates of excise duty on fuels and recourse to extra income to deal with expensive energy. According to the draft of the provision, for 30 days from the publication of the decree, the rates of excise duty will be reduced: for petrol it will go to 643.24 euros per thousand liters compared to the current 728.40 euros per thousand liters); for gas or diesel oil used as fuel at € 532.24 per thousand liters of 617.40 with a cut of 8.5 cents; for LPG used as fuel at € 182.61 per thousand kilograms from 267.77 per thousand kilograms with a cut, therefore of 8.5 cents per liter. With this measure, the reduction in consumer prices is greater, amounting to approx 10 cents. For the current year, the amount of the value of petrol vouchers or similar securities sold free of charge by private companies to employees for the purchase of fuel, within the limit of 200 euros per worker, “ it does not contribute to the formation of income “.

Payments in 24 installments

To contain the negative economic effects deriving from the increase in the prices of energy supplies, companies based in Italy, final customers of electricity and natural gas, can request their suppliers based in Italy “ the payment in installments of the amounts due for energy consumption, relating to the months of May and June 2022, for a maximum number of monthly installments not exceeding twenty-four “, reports the draft of the energy law decree, in the article” Installment of bills for energy consumption “. To support the liquidity needs deriving from the installment plans granted by electricity and gas suppliers, Sace will be able to issue its own guarantees in favor of banks and financial institutions within a maximum limit of commitments of € 9 billion.

The news on tax credits

The tax credits for companies for the purchase of electricity and natural gas as required by the draft of the energy law decree. “ To companies equipped with electricity meters with available power equal to or greater than 16.5 kw “, other than companies with a high consumption of electricity” an extraordinary contribution, in the form of a tax credit, is recognized as partial compensation for the higher costs incurred for the purchase of the energy component “, the amount of which is still to be defined. The bonus for the purchase of natural gas is provided for companies other than those with a high consumption of natural gas and is recognized” in partial compensation of the higher costs incurred for the purchase ” of the product.

The measure against speculation

One of the absolute novelties is represented by the Guarantor for the surveillance of prices that will guard against speculation: fines from 500 to 5 thousand euros for companies if they do not respond to the Guarantor “ on the reasons that led to the price changes “. The measure also provides that an ad hoc” Mission Unit “will be set up at the Ministry of Economic Development for the investigation, analysis, evaluation and data processing activities, in addition to supporting the Guarantor for price surveillance. .

What happens with the refugees

In the draft of the law decree, support is provided to Regions, entities, associations and the Third sector for the overall reception of 75 thousand Ukrainian refugees. Specifically, 60 thousand units will be for the assistance of refugees who have found independent accommodation, another 15 thousand are for “ further forms of widespread reception “that will be implemented” through municipalities, third sector entities, service centers for voluntary work, entities and associations and civilly recognized religious entities “. Other contributions concern the health care of the Regions for 100 thousand refugees.

New bonuses

There are two novelties: the ferrobonus and marebonus, for a total of 38.5 million euros for 2022. The measure it is contained in the draft of the energy law decree. In particular, 19.5 million euros are foreseen for the maritime sector, while the other 19 million will go to intermodal rail transport. It is not a bonus but the funds for layoffs for the companies that will have to face in 2022 are increasing “ situations of particular economic difficulty “: the draft of the decree makes 150 million available to grant additional weeks of Cig in derogation to those who can no longer use” to ordinary wage integration treatments “: the weeks of the Cassa in derogation will be used by 31 December 2022. Once the 150 million mark has been exceeded, INPS will no longer accept applications.

Support for agriculture and fisheries

Not only fuels, of course, but also 195 million euros in support of agriculture And fishing. The draft of the decree to deal with the impact of the crisis in Ukraine has allocated them, which provides, among other things, a contribution, in the form of a tax credit, equal to 20% of the expenditure incurred for the purchase of the fuel used for the exercise of agricultural and fishing activities in the first quarter of 2022. A measure that will entail charges of 140.1 million euros for this year: another 20 million euros are allocated to the renegotiation and restructuring of agricultural loans, operations which, the draft reads, they can be assisted by the free guarantee provided by Ismea (Institute of services for the agricultural food market). The fund for the development and support of agricultural, fishing and aquaculture enterprises is refinanced with another 35 million euros.